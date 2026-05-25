Popular Movements Protest US Military Drills In Caracas



US SOUTHCOM commander Francis Donovan oversaw the exercises and reportedly met with Venezuelan leaders on Saturday.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

By Ricardo Vaz

CARACAS, (venezuelanalysis ) – Venezuelan grassroots organisations took to the streets on Saturday to protest the US holding“rapid response” military drills in Caracas.

Dozens of activists from multiple collectives belonging to the ALBA Movimientos coalition gathered in the morning in front of the Indigenous Resistance monument in Plaza Venezuela and read a statement expressing“outrage” at the US holding an exercise in Caracas less than five months after its January 3 bombings and kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.

“As Venezuelan popular organizations, 141 days since the brutal US military attack and kidnapping of President Maduro and Deputy Cilia Flores, [...] we repudiate Yankee militarist imperialism and are outraged that the US is executing military exercises in our country,” the organisations expressed.

Speakers, including National Assembly deputies Rigel Sergent and Oliver Rivas, condemned the US-Israel war against Iran and the growing threats against Cuba while reiterating support for the Venezuelan government led by acting president Delcy Rodríguez.

Also on Saturday, several leftist organisations held a rally in Chacaíto to protest the violation of the country's sovereignty and denounce the Venezuelan government's accommodation of US impositions.

“This exercise is extremely serious because it makes concepts like sovereignty appear hollow for younger generations,” trade unionist Adelmo Becerra told those present.“Our challenge is to maintain the idea of sovereignty alive in collective memory.”

Demonstrators painted posters reading“Yankee go home!” and chanted slogans such as“We refuse to be a US colony!” Participating organisations included the Communist Party (PCV), Corriente Comunes, and the Socialist Workers' League (LTS).

A third rally, called by members of the ruling United Socialist Party (PSUV), took place in Plaza Bolívar, with participants shouting anti-imperialist slogans and burning posters of US president Donald Trump and secretary of state Marco Rubio.

On Saturday morning, US forces flew two Osprey MV-22B aircraft over Caracas before landing near the embassy compound in the southeast of the capital. The tiltrotor transport aircraft took off from the USS Iwo Jima, one of the warships that participated in the January 3 attacks and where Maduro and Flores were airlifted to after being kidnapped by US special forces.

“Ensuring the military's rapid response capability is a key component of mission readiness, both here in Venezuela and around the world,” a social media statement from the US embassy read.

US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) Commander General Francis Donovan oversaw the military drills and visited Caracas for a second time. He flew in on an Osprey alongside a marine contingent.

According to US officials, Donovan met with“senior” Venezuelan government leaders at the embassy. At the time of writing, there is no public information on which officials were present. Donovan's previous visit in February saw him hold talks with Rodríguez, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, and then-defence minister Vladimir Padrino López.

In a statement, SOUTHCOM reiterated US forces' commitment to the Trump administration's“three-phase plan,” which ends with a political“transition.”

For its part, the Venezuelan government did not comment on the US military drills. Caracas issued a statement on Thursday announcing that it had authorised“evacuation exercises” for eventual“medical emergencies and catastrophic events.” Foreign minister Yván Gil read the communiqué in a video published through official social media channels.

However, amid fierce public backlash, Venezuelan authorities deleted the statement and video from all accounts. A similar incident occurred in late February when the foreign ministry published a statement that criticised Iran's response to the US-Israeli aggression and then withdrew it following outcry from grassroots and solidarity movements.

On Saturday night, the communications ministry posted a video stressing the importance of“controlling emotions and waiting for the right moment.” Though making no reference to the US exercises, it stressed that the priority is safeguarding“the existence and the security of the state.”

Since the January strikes, the Trump White House has exacted major concessions from the acting Rodríguez administration, including taking control of Venezuelan oil revenues, auditing its Central Bank, pushing pro-business legislative reforms, and securing the handover of former diplomatic envoy Alex Saab to face money laundering charges in Florida.

Saturday's military exercises also elicited strong anti-US reactions on social media from Chavista and opposition figures alike. Writer José Roberto Duque, a staunch government supporter, urged people to paint patriotic murals and express their repudiation of“imperialist arrogance.”

Claudio Fermín, a longtime opposition politician, expressed his“outrage” in a social media message, comparing US forces to“cats marking their territory.” Jesús“Chuo” Torrealba, former secretary-general of the opposition MUD coalition, argued that the US actions appeared to be a“demonstration of military prowess.”

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