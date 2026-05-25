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Trump Says Either 'Great And Meaningful' Deal Or 'No Deal' With Iran

Trump Says Either 'Great And Meaningful' Deal Or 'No Deal' With Iran


2026-05-25 08:02:04
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington, United States: US President Donald Trump said on Monday that a deal with Iran would either be "great and meaningful" or there would be "no deal."

"The deal with Iran will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal," he wrote on Truth Social.

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