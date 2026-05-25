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Trump Says Either 'Great And Meaningful' Deal Or 'No Deal' With Iran
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Washington, United States: US President Donald Trump said on Monday that a deal with Iran would either be "great and meaningful" or there would be "no deal."
"The deal with Iran will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal," he wrote on Truth Social.
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