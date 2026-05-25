Suzlon Energy's Q4 Profit Slips 6 Pc To Rs 1,114 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Suzlon Energy Limited on Monday reported a 5.74 per cent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4) of FY26.

The company posted a consolidated profit of Rs 1,114.35 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 1,182.22 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q4 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

However, on a sequential basis, profit surged nearly 150 per cent from Rs 445.28 crore reported in the December quarter (Q3 FY26).

Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 45 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,468.06 crore from Rs 3,773.54 crore in Q4 FY25.

Sequentially, revenue increased 29.3 per cent from Rs 4,228.18 crore posted in Q3 FY26, as per its filing.

The renewable energy company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 964 crore in the March quarter, registering a growth of 39 per cent year-on-year and 31 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

EBITDA margin for Q4 FY26 came in at 17.6 per cent compared with 18.4 per cent in the year-ago period and 17.5 per cent in the previous quarter.

For the full financial year 2025-26, Suzlon reported a 54 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 16,679 crore, while annual profit jumped 53 per cent to Rs 3,163 crore.

EBITDA for the year rose 63 per cent to Rs 3,022 crore, with EBITDA margin improving to 18.1 per cent from 17.1 per cent in FY25.

Suzlon said it achieved its highest-ever annual and quarterly deliveries in India at 2,456 MW and 830 MW, respectively.

The company currently has an order book of nearly 5.9 GW, with 66 per cent of orders coming from the PSU and commercial and industrial (C&I) sectors.

The company also said its net cash position stood at Rs 2,384 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Commenting on the performance, Ajay Kapur said the company's record annual deliveries reflected strong execution across the business.

“We are happy to deliver the highest-ever India annual deliveries at nearly 2.5 GW in FY26, reflecting strong execution across the business. Our healthy orderbook of nearly 5.9 GW, with 66 per cent coming from PSU and C&I segments, continues to provide strong demand visibility for wind energy solutions,” Kapur said.

Shares of Suzlon Energy ended 0.19 per cent higher at Rs 53.88 on the BSE on Monday.