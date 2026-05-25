Collagen Peptides Market Size, Share And Forecast Industry Report By 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Collagen Peptides Market Size The global collagen peptides market size was valued at USD 2.71 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 2.94 billion in 2026 to USD 5.57 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 8.34% during the forecast period 2026-2034. The global collagen peptides market is being driven by rising health consciousness and a growing demand for protein-rich, functional ingredients. Consumers are increasingly seeking supplements that support overall well-being, including joint health, bone strength, and skin elasticity. These peptides, known for their high bioavailability and digestibility, are being widely adopted in the nutraceutical and functional food sectors. The surge in fitness trends has also boosted demand, as athletes and gym-goers turn to collagen for muscle recovery and connective tissue support. Additionally, the beauty and personal care industry is integrating these peptides into ingestible products for anti-aging and skin-rejuvenation benefits. The market is further supported by a shift toward clean-label and natural products, with collagen peptides fitting well into formulations that align with these preferences. Preventive healthcare practices continue to promote its use as a dietary supplement in developed and health-aware markets. Key Market Indicators North America dominated the collagen peptides industry and accounted for a 38.5% share in 2024. Based on source, the bovine segment holds the largest share of approximately 52.3% of the collagen peptides market in 2024, due to the abundant availability of bovine sources and cost-effective extraction processes. Based on form, the powder segment holds a significant share in the market owing to its versatility, ease of incorporation, and longer shelf life. Based on application, the nutritional products segment is a key application area in the market, driven by growing health consciousness and demand for functional foods. Based on distribution channel, the offline retail segment remains a significant distribution channel, particularly in pharmacies, health stores, and supermarkets. Collagen Peptides Market Trends Growth of Marine Collagen Peptides The global market is witnessing a significant shift toward marine-based sources due to rising consumer preference for sustainable and clean-label ingredients. Marine collagen peptides, typically derived from fish skin and scales, are gaining popularity for their superior bioavailability and smaller peptide size, which enhances absorption. These peptides are particularly appealing to pescatarian, halal, and kosher consumers, as well as those avoiding bovine or porcine sources. For instance, in June 2023, Z Natural Foods launched a hydrolyzed marine collagen powder tailored to clean‐label and functional‐food markets. The product is certified gluten‐free, non‐GMO, and additive‐free, designed to appeal to wellness consumers seeking simple, high‐quality ingredients. It supports applications in nutritional and beauty‐from‐within supplements. The marine collagen segment is expected to expand rapidly as beauty, wellness, and sports nutrition brands integrate it into new product formats globally. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 2.71 Billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 2.94 Billion Projected 2034 Value USD 5.57 Billion CAGR (2026-2034) 8.34% Study Period 2022-2034 Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia-Pacific Key Market Players Rousselot (Darling Ingredients), Gelita AG, Nitta Gelatin Inc., Holista CollTech Ltd., Tessenderlo Group (PB Leiner)

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Collagen Peptides Market Growth Factor Rising Geriatric Demographic

The global market is significantly driven by the rapidly aging population. With advancing age, the body's natural collagen synthesis declines, leading to visible aging signs such as wrinkles, joint pain, and bone deterioration. This demographic increasingly turns to collagen peptides to support skin health, joint flexibility, and bone strength.

According to the WHO, around 1.1 billion people globally were aged 60 years or older in 2023, accounting for approximately 12% of the world's population. This number is expected to increase to 1.4 billion by 2030, representing about 14–15% of the global population, or one in every six individuals.

As a result, the demand for collagen-enriched nutraceuticals, particularly in countries with high elderly populations such as Japan, Germany, and Italy, is growing. This trend underscores the expanding role of these peptides in healthy aging and preventive healthcare.

Market Restraint High Production Costs and Price Volatility

One of the major restraints in the global market is the high production cost and price volatility associated with raw material sourcing. These peptides are primarily derived from bovine, porcine, or marine sources, which are subject to fluctuations in availability and pricing due to disease outbreaks, environmental factors, and geopolitical tensions.

Additionally, the extraction and hydrolysis processes require advanced technologies, stringent quality controls, and substantial energy inputs, all contributing to higher operational costs. These expenses often translate to higher product prices, limiting affordability and mass-market penetration, especially in price-sensitive regions. This financial barrier also deters small and medium enterprises from entering the market.

Market Opportunity Innovative Product Formats

The global market is witnessing a surge in innovative product formats designed to enhance consumer convenience and engagement. These formats include gummies, ready-to-drink beverages, powders, and shots, which cater to on-the-go lifestyles and diverse consumer preferences. Innovation in delivery methods also improves bioavailability and sensory appeal, encouraging higher adoption rates.

For instance, in April 2025, PB Leiner introduced SOLUGEL® Supra at Vitafoods Europe 2025, marking a significant advancement in collagen peptide technology. This ultra-low molecular weight fish collagen (500 Da) boasts 45% di- and tripeptides, enabling absorption four times faster than standard collagen. Its rapid bioavailability and superior solubility make it ideal for functional gummies, powders, and beauty beverages. SOLUGEL® Supra exemplifies the industry's shift towards fast-acting, bioactive collagen solutions that align with modern consumer demands.

Such innovations are expected to unlock new growth avenues and broaden the consumer base across global markets.

Regional Analysis

The North American market is witnessing robust growth driven by increased health consciousness and a strong inclination toward fitness and sports nutrition. The region's advanced nutraceutical industry supports innovation in collagen-based supplements, RTD drinks, and protein bars. High consumer demand for anti-aging and joint health products has also fueled the growth of beauty-from-within formulations. Additionally, rising participation in wellness programs and preventive healthcare, coupled with widespread availability through online and retail channels, is fostering sustained market expansion across diverse consumer demographics.

The U.S. collagen peptides market is thriving due to high consumer demand for wellness supplements and anti-aging products. Brands like Vital Proteins and Sports Research dominate shelves at major retailers like Walmart and Amazon. Collagen-infused RTD beverages, powders, and gummies are popular among millennials and athletes. The U.S. FDA's favorable stance on collagen as a GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) ingredient further supports market expansion. Canada's market is growing steadily, driven by increasing health awareness and the popularity of beauty-from-within trends. Leading brands such as Organika and Genuine Health are expanding product lines through pharmacies and health food chains like Whole Foods and Well. With rising demand for marine-sourced and sustainably produced collagen, Canadian consumers are embracing eco-friendly alternatives, particularly in urban centers like Toronto and Vancouver.

Asia-Pacific Collagen Peptides Market Trends

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing accelerated market growth fueled by expanding middle-class income, beauty consciousness, and a booming health supplement industry. Cultural acceptance of collagen in food and beverages, especially in beauty and anti-aging applications, is driving consumer demand. Rapid urbanization and increasing awareness about lifestyle-related health issues are encouraging this peptide's use in dietary supplements. The region also benefits from domestic production capabilities and growing online retail penetration, making collagen products more accessible and affordable across urban and semi-urban markets.

China's collagen peptides industry is expanding rapidly, driven by rising demand for beauty-from-within supplements and functional foods. Collagen-enriched drinks and powders from brands like By-Health and TCI are gaining popularity among health-conscious millennials. Traditional Chinese medicine integration with modern collagen supplements is also fueling market growth. Moreover, China remains a significant producer and exporter of marine and bovine collagen, supporting domestic and global supply chains. India's market for collagen peptides is witnessing steady growth due to increasing awareness around skin health, joint care, and anti-aging benefits. Brands like OZiva and Wellbeing Nutrition are offering powder form targeting urban consumers, especially women. The rising fitness trend has also led to collagen use in sports nutrition. However, cultural and dietary preferences are creating a demand for marine or plant-based alternatives to bovine collagen.

Europe Collagen Peptides Market Trends

Europe's market is growing steadily due to strong consumer preference for clean-label, sustainable, and ethically sourced ingredients. The region's regulatory support for functional foods and supplements is enabling manufacturers to launch innovative collagen-enriched products in skincare, nutrition, and medical food categories. Increased focus on bone and joint health among the aging population, along with a rising trend of biohacking and personalized nutrition, is enhancing product uptake. European consumers also favor marine-derived collagen for environmental and dietary reasons, contributing to market diversification.

Germany's collagen peptides sector is witnessing steady growth driven by rising consumer interest in anti-aging and joint health supplements. The popularity of clean-label products has led companies like Gelita AG, headquartered in Eberbach, to expand their offerings in this market. Functional food brands in Germany are increasingly incorporating collagen in protein bars and drinks, aligning with health-conscious trends among the aging population and fitness enthusiasts. The UK's collagen peptides industry is expanding due to a growing wellness culture and demand for beauty-from-within supplements. British brands such as Vital Proteins and Hunter & Gather are offering collagen powders and drinks targeting skin, hair, and joint health. With increasing online retail penetration and awareness of collagen's health benefits, especially among millennials and women over 40, the UK market is becoming a significant hub for nutraceutical innovation in this industry.

Source Insights

The bovine segment holds a dominant share in the global market due to the abundant availability of bovine sources and cost-effective extraction processes. Bovine peptides are widely used across dietary supplements, food products, and cosmetics for their high bioavailability and compatibility with human collagen. Their benefits in improving joint, skin, and bone health have fueled demand, especially among aging populations. Additionally, extensive research backing their efficacy enhances consumer trust in bovine-derived collagen supplements.

Form Insights

The powder segment holds a significant share in the market owing to its versatility, ease of incorporation, and longer shelf life. Powdered collagen is commonly used in nutritional supplements, smoothies, and food formulations without altering taste or texture. Its quick solubility and high absorption rate make it ideal for daily intake. Consumers prefer this form for its convenience and dosage flexibility. Moreover, manufacturers benefit from efficient packaging, storage, and transportation, further driving the popularity of this segment.

Application Insights

The nutritional products segment is a key application area in the market, driven by growing health-consciousness and demand for functional foods. These peptides are increasingly added to protein bars, shakes, and dietary supplements aimed at supporting joint, bone, and muscle health. The aging global population and active lifestyles among millennials have contributed to rising consumption. This segment also benefits from targeted marketing and scientific backing that reinforce collagen's role in preventive and restorative nutrition.

Distribution Channel Insights

The offline retail segment remains a significant distribution channel, particularly in pharmacies, health stores, and supermarkets. Consumers often prefer in-store purchases to consult experts, examine product labels, and compare brands physically. Established offline retailers also offer greater product reliability and trust, especially for first-time buyers. Promotional activities, point-of-sale education, and in-store sampling further support growth. Despite rising e-commerce trends, offline retail continues to appeal to a broad consumer base seeking personalized buying experiences.

Company Market Share

Companies in the collagen peptides market are focusing on product innovation, such as introducing flavored, easy-to-consume formats like gummies and drinks, to attract a wider consumer base. They are also investing in sustainable sourcing and clean-label formulations to meet growing consumer demand for natural ingredients. Strategic partnerships, expansion into emerging markets, and increased R&D in marine and plant-based alternatives are helping companies enhance their market presence and drive growth.

Gelita AG

Gelita AG is a German, family‐owned leader in gelatin and collagen peptides, founded in 1875 and headquartered in Eberbach, Germany. With over 2,800 employees, it operates more than 22 production sites and numerous sales offices worldwide. Gelita supplies tailor‐made, natural peptides for applications across food & beverage, health & nutrition, and pharmaceuticals, supported by strong R&D and sustainability initiatives. It holds approximately 12–20% market share, making it one of the top global players in the market.

In June 2025, GELITA showcased its endotoxin‐controlled excipient portfolio at BIO International 2025, including MEDELLAPRO® (pharma gelatin) and VACCIPRO® (collagen peptides) tailored for use in vaccines, medical implants, tissue‐engineering, and advanced wound care. These offerings emphasize biocompatibility and safety for medical and biotech applications.

Rousselot (Darling Ingredients) Gelita AG Nitta Gelatin Inc. Holista CollTech Ltd. Tessenderlo Group (PB Leiner) Vital Proteins LLC Weishardt Group Amicogen Inc. Gelnex Ewald-Gelatine GmbH

July 2025- Nutrishop introduced a decadent chocolate‐flavored version of its best‐selling multi‐source collagen peptides. Formulated with 10 g of collagen per serving sourced from bovine, chicken, marine, and eggshell (Types I, II, III, V, X). The formula is free from artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners, and is available exclusively online and at Nutrishop stores. July 2025- CollaVita launched a line of science-backed collagen peptide powders using grass‐fed Type I & III bovine collagen formulated to support skin, joint mobility, hair, and nails, marketed toward clean-label and ethically minded consumers. May 2025- Life Time's LTH supplement line introduced the new Refuel Protein Bar, a chocolate‐brownie flavored collagen bar delivering 15 g protein from dairy‐free grass‐fed collagen and pea protein, with 7 g fiber, 160 calories, no added sugar, and no synthetic ingredients, expanding its collagen portfolio alongside Rewind Elixir and Prime Peptides.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.71 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 2.94 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 5.57 Billion CAGR 8.34% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Source, By Form, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Collagen Peptides MarketRecent DevelopmentsReport Scope

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Bovine Porcine Marine Poultry Others

Powder Liquid Capsules/Tablets Others By Application Nutritional Products Food & Beverages Cosmeceuticals Pharmaceuticals

Online Retail Offline Retail

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Collagen Peptides Market Segments By SourceBy FormBy Distribution ChannelBy Region