Colabz AI Studio Launches Generative Platform That Codifies Brand Identity, Replacing Traditional Product Shoots With Software

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) UAE-based creative studio brings AI-native image and video generation to brands struggling to keep pace with content demand

Dubai, UAE: May 2026: Colabz AI Studio today announced the official launch of its image and video generation platform, the first AI-native creative system built to scale brand-consistent product content for e-commerce and marketing teams.

Where existing AI tools generate generic visuals, Colabz codifies a brand's visual DNA, lighting, composition, texture, and mood, into a persistent system the company calls the Visual Bible. Once a brand is onboarded, the platform produces unlimited campaign-ready stills and motion in minutes, on-brand and ready to ship across e-commerce, paid media, and social channels.

The launch addresses a structural problem in modern brand operations. Brands actively marketing across three to four platforms now need between 60 and 120 pieces of visual content every month. Traditional production, where a single editorial shoot costs $2,000 to $10,000 and takes four to eight weeks, cannot scale to that volume at any price.

The result is that smaller brands default to stock imagery while mid-market brands burn budgets on creative that is obsolete the moment it ships.

“Most marketing teams are not short on ideas. They are short on time,” said Bruno El Adm, Co-Founder and COO of Colabz AI Studio.“We spent five years inside the production bottleneck running a creative agency across MEA. Colabz is the system we built to fix it. Generate, art-direct, and ship in one workflow. No briefs, no reshoots, no compromise.”

The platform combines three distinctive capabilities. Persistent AI brand models let users generate a brand-consistent character or product once and reuse it across unlimited campaigns, eliminating talent fees, usage rights negotiations, and shoot scheduling. Curated creative studios abstract away art direction, offering a library of pre-built visual styles tuned to specific verticals so users can select lighting, mood, and composition without writing a brief. Built-in post-production keeps the entire creative pipeline inside one platform, from generation through background replacement, environment swaps, canvas extension, and one-click video conversion.

Colabz AI Studio operates a dual-product architecture. A done-for-you managed service serves brands needing full creative production with a dedicated team. A self-serve SaaS platform, starting at $20 per month, gives the long tail of e-commerce sellers studio-grade visuals with zero creative overhead. Both products share the same R&D core, which means every model improvement compounds across the entire customer base.

The company is bootstrapped and profitable, operating from operating cash flow generated by its parent creative agency, which has served brands across MEA for more than five years. Since the platform's initial release earlier this year, Colabz has worked with brands across fashion, beauty, accessories, and performance-marketing categories, with consistent month-over-month growth and zero managed-service churn since launch.

To mark the official launch, Colabz AI Studio is offering 50 percent off annual SaaS plans for a limited window, giving early users full access to the platform at sub-enterprise pricing.

About Colabz AI Studio

Colabz AI Studio is an AI-native creative platform headquartered in the UAE. The company is led by four co-founders combining 30+ years of advertising leadership (ex-FP7, ex-Saatchi), enterprise commercial experience (ex-Vodafone, ex-AT&T), and applied AI engineering (ex-Emirates). Colabz serves brands across the Middle East and globally, with a mission to make studio-grade visual content accessible to every business that needs to compete on imagery - not just those that can afford a traditional production team.