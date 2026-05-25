Gardening Tips: 5 Easy Hacks To Turn Yellow Money Plant Leaves Green Again

Simple home remedies like coal ash, baking soda and proper watering can help restore yellowing money plant leaves. These easy care tips promote healthier growth, greener foliage and stronger indoor plants.

Yellowing leaves are often the first sign of trouble in money plants. Overwatering, poor drainage or nutrient imbalance can weaken healthy growth.

Adding a small amount of coal ash may help enrich the soil naturally. It can improve nutrient balance and support greener foliage over time.

Baking soda is commonly used as a simple home remedy for plant care. It may help reduce fungal growth and keep leaves healthier.

Money plants thrive when watered in moderation with good drainage. Excess moisture can damage roots and cause leaves to turn yellow quickly.

Regular maintenance and balanced nutrients help money plants grow stronger indoors. Simple household remedies can restore freshness and improve overall plant appearance.