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Fateh Education's 'Quest To Conquer 2026' Sets New Benchmark For Inter-School Quiz Competitions In Delhi NCR
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, May 25th, 2026: Fateh Education successfully concluded the third edition of its flagship inter-school quiz competition, 'Quest to Conquer 2026', on May 06th, 2026 at Kamani Auditorium, Delhi, bringing together more than 1,200 students, 300 teams and over 110 schools from across the region. Building on the success of its previous editions, this year's competition witnessed its highest-ever participation, further establishing itself as one of the most prominent school quiz platforms in the region.
Held under the theme 'One World, Many Questions', Quest to Conquer 2026 offered students an engaging platform to showcase their knowledge, critical thinking and teamwork. The competition featured multiple rounds, including written qualifiers, semi-finals and an exciting grand finale with the top eight teams competing for the title.
Addressing the gathering, Mr. Suneet Singh Kochar, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Fateh Education, said,“Quest to Conquer was envisioned as a platform that encourages students to think beyond textbooks and embrace curiosity-driven learning. The scale of participation and enthusiasm witnessed this year reflects the growing importance of such experiential learning opportunities for young minds. We strongly believe that initiatives like these help students build confidence, adaptability and a spirit of collaboration, while preparing them to engage more meaningfully with the world around them.”
Sharing her thoughts on the initiative, Ms. Binti Kochar, Director and Co-Founder at Fateh Education, said,“Over the years, Quest to Conquer has grown into a platform that celebrates not only knowledge, but also confidence, collaboration and creativity. It is encouraging to see students participate with such passion and eagerness to learn. Beyond the competition, the event creates an environment where students can exchange ideas, challenge themselves and develop skills that will stay with them far beyond the classroom. Seeing this spirit of curiosity and enthusiasm amongst young learners is truly rewarding for us.”
Delhi Public School, Greater Noida emerged as the winner of Quest to Conquer 2026, while Delhi Public School, Mathura Road and Tagore International School, Vasant Vihar secured the first and second runner-up positions respectively.
Speaking about the significance of such initiatives for students, Jyotika Jaghar, Principal of Tagore International School, Vasant Vihar said,“Quizzing helps students move beyond textbooks and develop a better understanding of the world around them. It encourages essential skills such as critical thinking, communication, decision-making, and awareness of current affairs. Platforms like Q2C not only promote healthy competition but also help children grow with confidence and curiosity. It is truly a wonderful initiative by Fateh Education, and we are delighted that students have the opportunity to participate in such enriching experiences.”
The event was hosted by renowned quizmaster Arindam Bhattacharya along with his team at Cradle Solutions. In addition to the quiz, the event featured student performances, interactive segments and the popular Rock and Roll round, creating an atmosphere that blended academic excellence with creativity and entertainment.
Through initiatives such as Quest to Conquer, Fateh Education continues to strengthen its commitment to creating meaningful learning experiences that nurture confident, curious and globally aware students.
About Fateh Education:
Founded in 2004 by an alumnus of IIM-Calcutta, Fateh Education has been providing personalised international higher education consulting to study in the UK, Ireland, New Zealand and Dubai. Fateh has over 120 university partnerships and 200-plus employees across 9 offices in India. The organisation is also a member of the British Council with UCAS accreditation and is an authorised partner of Education in Ireland. Since its inception, Fateh has guided over 45000 students to conquer their dreams.
Started as an IELTS training institute in Delhi, Fateh bagged the coveted“Award of Excellence” Extra Learn by the University of Cambridge ESOL Examinations. To further cater to the needs of students, Fateh ventured into study abroad counselling with the UK and Ireland as the key focus markets.
Fateh Education is also the proud winner of 'The Best Consultant award' from Enterprise Ireland, 4 years in a row, a recognition signifying the market leadership for Irish higher education consulting in India. They are a close second for UK higher education consulting.
Fateh Education envisions being the market leader in the study abroad consulting space for the UK and going beyond excellence to provide the finest quality of personalised services to its students while maintaining market leadership for Irish higher education consulting.
Held under the theme 'One World, Many Questions', Quest to Conquer 2026 offered students an engaging platform to showcase their knowledge, critical thinking and teamwork. The competition featured multiple rounds, including written qualifiers, semi-finals and an exciting grand finale with the top eight teams competing for the title.
Addressing the gathering, Mr. Suneet Singh Kochar, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Fateh Education, said,“Quest to Conquer was envisioned as a platform that encourages students to think beyond textbooks and embrace curiosity-driven learning. The scale of participation and enthusiasm witnessed this year reflects the growing importance of such experiential learning opportunities for young minds. We strongly believe that initiatives like these help students build confidence, adaptability and a spirit of collaboration, while preparing them to engage more meaningfully with the world around them.”
Sharing her thoughts on the initiative, Ms. Binti Kochar, Director and Co-Founder at Fateh Education, said,“Over the years, Quest to Conquer has grown into a platform that celebrates not only knowledge, but also confidence, collaboration and creativity. It is encouraging to see students participate with such passion and eagerness to learn. Beyond the competition, the event creates an environment where students can exchange ideas, challenge themselves and develop skills that will stay with them far beyond the classroom. Seeing this spirit of curiosity and enthusiasm amongst young learners is truly rewarding for us.”
Delhi Public School, Greater Noida emerged as the winner of Quest to Conquer 2026, while Delhi Public School, Mathura Road and Tagore International School, Vasant Vihar secured the first and second runner-up positions respectively.
Speaking about the significance of such initiatives for students, Jyotika Jaghar, Principal of Tagore International School, Vasant Vihar said,“Quizzing helps students move beyond textbooks and develop a better understanding of the world around them. It encourages essential skills such as critical thinking, communication, decision-making, and awareness of current affairs. Platforms like Q2C not only promote healthy competition but also help children grow with confidence and curiosity. It is truly a wonderful initiative by Fateh Education, and we are delighted that students have the opportunity to participate in such enriching experiences.”
The event was hosted by renowned quizmaster Arindam Bhattacharya along with his team at Cradle Solutions. In addition to the quiz, the event featured student performances, interactive segments and the popular Rock and Roll round, creating an atmosphere that blended academic excellence with creativity and entertainment.
Through initiatives such as Quest to Conquer, Fateh Education continues to strengthen its commitment to creating meaningful learning experiences that nurture confident, curious and globally aware students.
About Fateh Education:
Founded in 2004 by an alumnus of IIM-Calcutta, Fateh Education has been providing personalised international higher education consulting to study in the UK, Ireland, New Zealand and Dubai. Fateh has over 120 university partnerships and 200-plus employees across 9 offices in India. The organisation is also a member of the British Council with UCAS accreditation and is an authorised partner of Education in Ireland. Since its inception, Fateh has guided over 45000 students to conquer their dreams.
Started as an IELTS training institute in Delhi, Fateh bagged the coveted“Award of Excellence” Extra Learn by the University of Cambridge ESOL Examinations. To further cater to the needs of students, Fateh ventured into study abroad counselling with the UK and Ireland as the key focus markets.
Fateh Education is also the proud winner of 'The Best Consultant award' from Enterprise Ireland, 4 years in a row, a recognition signifying the market leadership for Irish higher education consulting in India. They are a close second for UK higher education consulting.
Fateh Education envisions being the market leader in the study abroad consulting space for the UK and going beyond excellence to provide the finest quality of personalised services to its students while maintaining market leadership for Irish higher education consulting.
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