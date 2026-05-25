Awqaf Readies Over 700 Mosques, Prayer Halls For Eid Al-Adha
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs announced that it has completed preparations at grounds and mosques across the country for worshippers to perform Eid Al-Adha prayers.
The Ministry said that the Eid prayer will be held at exactly 5am.
It added that the mosques and prayer grounds are distributed across various areas of the country to ensure easier access for worshippers in all regions of the state
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment