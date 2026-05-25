Awqaf Readies Over 700 Mosques, Prayer Halls For Eid Al-Adha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs announced that it has completed preparations at grounds and mosques across the country for worshippers to perform Eid Al-Adha prayers.

The Ministry said that the Eid prayer will be held at exactly 5am.

It added that the mosques and prayer grounds are distributed across various areas of the country to ensure easier access for worshippers in all regions of the state