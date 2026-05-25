The Coffee Grind Expands Community Experience With“Behind The Grind” Speakeasy In Massapequa

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Massapequa, NY, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coffee Grind, a well-known café in Massapequa, is expanding its footprint with the launch of“Behind the Grind,” a hidden speakeasy concept designed to bring a fresh nightlife experience to Long Island.







Already recognized as a local gathering spot, The Coffee Grind has built a loyal following through its inviting atmosphere and creative beverage offerings. Known for its welcoming environment and consistent community presence, the café has become a go-to destination for locals seeking both quality and connection. With the addition of Behind the Grind, the brand is evolving into a hybrid destination that blends café culture with curated entertainment, offering a seamless transition from day to night.

Tucked discreetly behind the café, Behind the Grind introduces an intimate, design-forward space that combines elevated interiors with live entertainment and immersive experiences. The idea is to make a place that feels both private and open, giving guests a one-of-a-kind experience that is different from other nightlife options. The focus on small details in both design and programming is meant to make an experience that people will remember and want to tell their friends about.

"Behind the Grind" shows how we think community spaces will change over time. We wanted to create something that was more than just a regular café and gave our guests a more immersive, shared experience," says Lewis Sigelakis and Dominick Raffaele, partners of The Coffee Grind.

The collaboration between Raffaele and Sigelakis was built on shared work ethic, mutual respect, and a common commitment to creating something meaningful for their community. What began naturally, with Raffaele spending time at The Coffee Grind while working remotely on his management company, developed into a strong friendship and business partnership grounded in trust and a shared vision for growth.

Raffaele brings a deep creative background to the venture through RAFCO Entertainment & Management, the company he founded to produce live theatre, concerts, talent showcases, and artist development opportunities. A New York-based actor, recording artist, producer, and entrepreneur, Raffaele has built a career that bridges performance and business, giving Behind the Grind an entertainment-driven perspective that complements the café's identity.

Through RAFCO, formerly Raffaele Productions, he has worked on stage and in music and has also led behind-the-scenes work on major productions. That experience has helped shape the vision for Behind the Grind, which is meant to be a nightlife destination but also a place where programming, atmosphere, and creative direction all work together to create a distinctive guest experience.

Sigelakis, who has built The Coffee Grind into a staple in the Massapequa community while also pursuing interior design and house flipping, brings a design-forward and hospitality-driven approach to the partnership. Together, the two have created a concept that expands The Coffee Grind's presence while introducing something new to the Long Island social scene.

As both entrepreneurs continue to grow their respective ventures, Behind the Grind marks a new chapter for The Coffee Grind and a major step forward for two young founders making their mark on Long Island's business and cultural landscape.

About The Coffee Grind:

The Coffee Grind is a Massapequa-based café known for its specialty drinks and welcoming environment. With the addition of its hidden speakeasy,“Behind the Grind,” the brand is expanding into experiential hospitality, offering a blend of coffee culture and nightlife in one location. The business is led by collaborators Lewis Sigelakis and Dominick Raffaele, who bring together expertise in hospitality, design, and entertainment to shape the brand's evolving vision.





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The Coffee Grind

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Instagram: @thecoffeegrindny

Address: 9 Broadway, Massapequa, New York.

CONTACT: Contact: The Coffee Grind E-mail:... Website: Instagram:@thecoffeegrindny Address: 9 Broadway, Massapequa, New York.