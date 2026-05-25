QFMA Organises Specialised Seminar On Qatar's Debt Market

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar The Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) organised a specialised introductory seminar on the debt instruments market in the State of Qatar.

The seminar featured participation from representatives of the QFMA, alongside speakers from the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) and Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE).

Discussions during the seminar addressed the legislative development and transformations in Qatar's bond and sukuk market, as well as the legislative requirements for the offering and listing of bonds and sukuk on the QSE.

During the seminar, the QCB was represented by Sarah Nasr Al-Nasr, Financial Instruments Specialist. The QFMA was represented by Ali Beraik Shafeea, Director of Securities Offering & Listing Affairs Department. Meanwhile QSE was represented by Hesham Ishaq Hashim, Deputy Director of Product and Market Development.

The seminar was moderated by Mohammed Tareq Al-Madouri, Head of Offering and Listing Affairs Section, Securities Offering & Listing Affairs Department at the QFMA.

In his remarks, Ali Beraik Ali Shafeea highlighted the importance of the debt instruments market as a key pillar supporting the development of Qatar's financial sector. He noted that this initiative is primary strategic objective for the QFMA, explaining that the debt instruments market constitutes a pivotal component of the State's Third Financial Sector Strategy.

Ali Beraik outlined the key regulatory developments in Qatar's bond and sukuk market, highlighting the legislative and regulatory advancements regarding offering and listing of bonds and sukuk. He also noted the recent infrastructure upgrades within the debt market, alongside initiatives aimed at expanding both the investor and issuer base, such as the Primary Dealers Framework. He further underscored the importance of the bond and sukuk market in financing listed companies and the national economy.

For his part, Hesham Ishaq Hashim emphasized that the QSE provides listed companies with access to debt financing as a genuine alternative to equity financing, thereby broadening their range of financial tools rather than replacing them. Bonds and sukuk enable companies to secure long-term financing beyond the scope of shares and our role is to ensure that this access remains seamless and reliable.

Hashim explained that the QSE role has evolved beyond serving solely as a platform for equity trading; rather, it is now part of a broader financing ecosystem that enables listed companies to diversify their funding sources between equity and debt instruments. Through listing and trading of bonds and sukuk, the QSE provides a regulated and transparent channel that allows companies to access medium- and long-term financing, while simultaneously driving disclosure, fostering price discovery, and connecting issuers with a broader investors base.

Regarding corporate debt instruments, Hashim noted that 2025 marked two major milestones, signaling the definitive launch of the corporate debt market on the QSE. On November 24, 2025, Ahli bank's bonds were listed as the first corporate bonds to be listed and traded on the QSE, with a value of QR500 million, a fixed yield of 4.45%, and a 3-year maturity.

Additionally, on December 17, 2025, the QSE marked the listing of sukuk issued by Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB). This represents the first Sharia‐compliant corporate sukuk to be listed on the QSE, with a value of QR500m, a profit rate of 4.40%, and a 3-year maturity. With this milestone, the total value of the market's first two institutional issuances reached QR1bn.

He added that this momentum carried into 2026 with milestone listings that enriched the diversity of the debt market, particularly in the areas of sustainable and green finance. On January 14, 2026, Doha Bank's sustainable bonds were listed as the first sustainable banking bonds in the history of the QSE, valued at QR500m with a 3-year maturity and a fixed coupon rate of 4.50%. This was followed on February 9, 2026, by the listing of Masraf Al Rayan's green sukuk-the first green sukuk in the Qatari financial market-valued at QR500m with a 3-year maturity and an annual profit rate of 4.25%.

Additionally, on February 16, 2026, the QSE witnessed the listing of QNB Group bonds valued at QR1bn with a 1-year maturity and an annual coupon rate of 4.00%, marking the largest QAR-denominated bond issuance in the history of the local market.