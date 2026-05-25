Heatwave Pushes Uttar Pradesh Electricity Demand Above 30,000 MW

MENAFN - KNN India)Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the second-highest power-consuming state in the country after Maharashtra as rising temperatures and an intense heatwave drive electricity demand to record levels.

However, the surge in consumption has also exposed significant supply-side challenges, with outages at multiple thermal power plants disrupting electricity availability across several parts of the state.

According to Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), the state recorded peak electricity demand of 30,476 MW on May 22, placing it behind Maharashtra but ahead of major states such as Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

Officials indicated that demand is expected to rise further in June, traditionally the period of highest power consumption in the state, reported Times Of India.

Thermal Plant Outages Trigger Supply Disruptions

Despite meeting elevated demand levels, Uttar Pradesh has struggled to ensure uninterrupted supply due to generation shortfalls caused by outages at several thermal power stations.

Between May 15 and May 22, power generation capacity was impacted by outages ranging from 2,638 MW to 4,529 MW daily. The most severe disruption occurred on May 20, resulting in nearly seven hours of power cuts in rural areas.

The crisis has largely been attributed to the shutdown of 11 major thermal power units during May. Key facilities, including Ghatampur, Lalitpur, KSK Mahanadi, Obra and Anpara power stations, remained partially or fully offline for extended periods, significantly reducing available generation capacity during peak summer demand.

Government Steps Up Measures to Meet Rising Demand

Reviewing the situation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the energy department to ensure uninterrupted and quality electricity supply across both rural and urban areas.

He instructed officials to strengthen monitoring mechanisms, improve accountability in the distribution system and maximise the use of available generation capacity.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the state's electricity demand has increased from 501 million units per day to 561 million units per day during April and May due to rising temperatures.

To address the supply gap, Uttar Pradesh has entered into power banking arrangements with 12 states and agencies, securing 4,663 million units of electricity support.

The state is also pursuing short-term purchases and negotiations to procure an additional 700-1,000 MW during peak demand hours.

Long-Term Infrastructure Upgrades Seen as Critical

Industry observers noted that the situation reflects broader national trends, with India's peak power demand crossing record levels amid the ongoing heatwave.

The country recently recorded peak demand above 270 GW, highlighting growing pressure on power infrastructure as cooling requirements rise across regions.

Consumer groups have welcomed the government's intervention but called for faster restoration of offline generation units and long-term investments in generation and transmission infrastructure to keep pace with rising electricity demand.

They warned that continued supply disruptions could affect households, agriculture, businesses and industrial activity if corrective measures are not implemented swiftly.

(KNN Bureau)