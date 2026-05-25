National Art Museum Of Ukraine Forced To Close After Russian Attack Damage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the museum team announced this on Facebook.

“From today, the museum will be closed for an indefinite period. We will definitely announce our reopening,” the statement said.

The staff added that they hope to welcome visitors again soon, saying:“Take care of yourselves and stay strong.”

The Ukrainian Ministry of Culture said on Facebook that the museum was damaged due to a blast wave caused by the Russian attack. The collection and staff were not affected.

Museum employees and relevant services are currently inspecting the building, documenting the damage, and assessing the extent of destruction. The ministry noted that the building is a national heritage monument of architecture, history, and monumental art.

Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna said:“The National Art Museum of Ukraine is a place where the history of Ukrainian art is preserved. Russia systematically attacks civilian infrastructure and cultural institutions. Every such strike is an attempt to intimidate and destroy our identity.”

She added that all damage is being documented and restoration work will continue.

Foreign Ministry building damaged during massiveon Kyiv

The National Art Museum of Ukraine is one of the oldest and most important museums in the country, preserving Ukrainian art from medieval times to the present.

As reported by Ukrinform, several cultural sites in Kyiv were also damaged during the overnight missile and drone attack on May 24, including the Kyiv Municipal Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre.