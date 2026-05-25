Massive Russian Strike On Kyiv Region Leaves Two Dead, 11 Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

Kalashnyk visited the Vyshhorod district, which also came under enemy attack overnight.

According to him, a multi-story residential building was damaged there. In one apartment, a Russian drone destroyed the wall of a children's bedroom.

Kalashnyk noted that one family was left homeless after already being forced to flee their home in 2014 and relocate to the Kyiv region because of the war.

“Last night, the Kyiv region once again endured one of the most massive combined attacks in recent times. Russia targeted peaceful towns and villages with attack drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. Ordinary people, their homes, and civilian infrastructure were under attack,” Kalashnyk said.

According to him, 110 sites across the region have been damaged so far. These include 49 private homes, nine apartment buildings, 40 vehicles, warehouse and logistics facilities, an industrial enterprise, as well as educational, cultural, and medical institutions.

The greatest destruction was recorded in the Bucha, Fastiv, and Vyshhorod districts.

In the Fastiv district, private houses, apartment buildings, an outpatient clinic, a cultural institution, and vehicles were damaged. Six people were injured.

In the Bucha district, residential buildings, warehouses, logistics facilities, and vehicles were damaged. One person was killed and another injured.

In the Obukhiv district, one person was killed and two others were injured, including a child. Residential buildings were also damaged.

Damage from the attacks was also recorded in the Bila Tserkva, Brovary, and Boryspil districts.

Overall, Kalashnyk said, 11 people were injured, including a child under one year old. The oldest victim is 99 years old. Two people were killed.

Utility workers, emergency crews, and local authorities continue working at the affected sites.

Zelensky: Nearly 100 injured, four killed due to overnight attack

As reported earlier, damage was recorded in six districts of the Kyiv region following Russia's massive overnight missile and drone attack on May 24. Earlier reports said two people had been killed and nine injured.