Siddaramaiah Summoned To Delhi Amid Leadership Change Speculations

Siddaramaiah Summoned to Delhi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday confirmed that he has been invited to New Delhi for a meeting with the Congress leadership on Tuesday at 11 am, adding that he was not aware of the agenda of the discussions amid renewed political speculation in the state. "I have been invited to Delhi. There is a meeting tomorrow at 11 AM; I do not know the agenda. Mr Venugopal called me to inform me about the date and time of the meeting," Siddaramaiah told the reporters after holding a press conference.

On speculation over leadership changes in the state, he said, "Speculations are always there." State Deputy CM DK Shivakumar however is unlikely to attend the same meeting. When questioned on being summoned to Delhi DK Shivakumar said, " I will go if called."

CM Slams Centre Over Fuel Price Hikes

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah also launched a sharp attack on the Centre over repeated fuel price hikes, alleging that the promises made by the BJP-led government at the Centre had not been fulfilled and accusing it of "fooling" the people of the country. While addressing a joint press conference with Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, Siddaramaiah, on fuel price hike, he said, "When Narendra Modi came to power... when the BJP came to power, they promised 'Achhe Din' (Good Days) would come. But instead, they have done the work of 'putting a cap on' (fooling) the people of this country."

He further said the BJP had made multiple promises before coming to power, including implementing the "Gujarat Model" at the national level, but failed to deliver on them. "They had promised to bring the 'Gujarat Model' of governance to the Centre and said better days would come, making several such assurances," he said, adding that people are aware of how Narendra Modi, as Chief Minister of Gujarat, had reacted to fuel price hikes during the UPA government. "You have all seen those statements," he added, after showing a video of the Prime Minister's speech.

Price Hike Details in Bengaluru

Referring to fuel price revisions, the Chief Minister said petrol, diesel and gas prices had been increased four times in the last 11 days. "In the last 11 days--over these 11 days--they have increased the prices of petrol, diesel and gas four times. As it was already mentioned, after these four hikes, the price of petrol in Bengaluru has reached approximately 110 rupees and 93 paise per litre. Never before has the price of petrol or diesel reached this high," he said.

He added that diesel prices in Bengaluru had also risen sharply. "Additionally, the price of diesel in Bengaluru is now 98 rupees and 89 paise, and it will likely cross 100 rupees soon," Siddaramaiah said. "Due to this hike, the cost has increased by a total of 7 rupees and 52 paise per litre of diesel and petrol," he added.

Accusing the Centre of misleading the public on fuel pricing over the years, Siddaramaiah said, "You must understand how the country is being looted since Narendra Modi came to power. This is my feeling, and it is our duty to inform the people about this."

Price Comparison with UPA Era

He also compared current fuel prices with those during the previous UPA government. "In May 2014, the price of petrol was 71 rupees and 41 paise per litre. The price of diesel was 56 rupees and 71 paise. Look at what it has become today: 110 rupees and 93 paise for petrol and 98 rupees and 89 paise for diesel," he said.

On LPG prices, he added, "Back then, the price of gas was 412 rupees. Today, it is 915 rupees and 50 paise."

Nationwide Fuel Price Revisions

The remarks come amid a fresh round of fuel price hikes across the country, with petrol and diesel rates being increased again on Monday, marking the fourth hike in less than two weeks amid volatility in global crude oil markets and geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Following the latest revision, petrol prices in Delhi crossed the Rs 100-mark, rising by Rs 2.61 to Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel prices increased by Rs 2.71 to Rs 95.20 per litre.

Similar increases were recorded in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, further adding to the burden on consumers and transport operators. The latest revision follows three earlier hikes on May 15, May 19 and May 23. The sustained rise in fuel prices is being attributed to elevated global crude oil rates, currency fluctuations, and supply concerns linked to tensions in West Asia, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route. (ANI)

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