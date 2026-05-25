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Kameron Katsch's The Whole Thing Files 43 US Patents Under Three-Project Architecture
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- May 27, 2026 - The Whole Thing, an American closed-loop infrastructure portfolio founded by
inventor Kameron Katsch, today disclosed that 43 active United States patent filings have been consolidated under a
single USPTO Customer (226605) covering three projects.
The portfolio operates three projects under one architectural pattern, as documented in the public USPTO record.
closed-loop production architecture intended to source critical minerals and synthetic fuels from atmospheric and
oceanic inputs. Project Kontrast has reserved the New York Stock Exchange ticker KTRS.
Project Infinity - lifecycle medicine research platform. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration acknowledged
Q-Submission Q261539 on May 19, 2026, related to a Lifecycle hCG Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) research program.
The project includes related hardware research filings including KAMNOBA, KMNG, KAMWOMB, KMVPAS, HOH-MAG, KAMBPT,
KAMFLOOR, and WOMBONES.
Project Institute - international standards research. The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) has
acknowledged correspondence regarding a proposed International Workshop Agreement on Time On Earth (TOE) as a
unit-of-account framework. Project Institute has reserved the New York Stock Exchange ticker GSCC.
The three projects are linked by a shared closed-loop research architecture documented across the USPTO filings.
The portfolio is privately held. Strategic partnership and capital-raise inquiries should be directed to
....
About The Whole Thing: A privately held American research portfolio founded in 2026 by inventor Kameron Katsch. The
organization holds 43 active US patent filings under USPTO Customer 226605 in climate, lifecycle medicine, and
international standards research domains. More: ·
inventor Kameron Katsch, today disclosed that 43 active United States patent filings have been consolidated under a
single USPTO Customer (226605) covering three projects.
The portfolio operates three projects under one architectural pattern, as documented in the public USPTO record.
closed-loop production architecture intended to source critical minerals and synthetic fuels from atmospheric and
oceanic inputs. Project Kontrast has reserved the New York Stock Exchange ticker KTRS.
Project Infinity - lifecycle medicine research platform. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration acknowledged
Q-Submission Q261539 on May 19, 2026, related to a Lifecycle hCG Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) research program.
The project includes related hardware research filings including KAMNOBA, KMNG, KAMWOMB, KMVPAS, HOH-MAG, KAMBPT,
KAMFLOOR, and WOMBONES.
Project Institute - international standards research. The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) has
acknowledged correspondence regarding a proposed International Workshop Agreement on Time On Earth (TOE) as a
unit-of-account framework. Project Institute has reserved the New York Stock Exchange ticker GSCC.
The three projects are linked by a shared closed-loop research architecture documented across the USPTO filings.
The portfolio is privately held. Strategic partnership and capital-raise inquiries should be directed to
....
About The Whole Thing: A privately held American research portfolio founded in 2026 by inventor Kameron Katsch. The
organization holds 43 active US patent filings under USPTO Customer 226605 in climate, lifecycle medicine, and
international standards research domains. More: ·
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