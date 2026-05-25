MOFA Welcomes International Support For Taiwan's Meaningful Participation In The Work Of #WHA79 And WHO



MOFA thanks partners for statement supporting Taiwan's WHA bid Taiwan – US stage GCTF global medical resilience conference in Germany

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

TAIWAN / ENGLAND – In a joint statement, the British Office Taipei, the Australian Office Taipei, the Canadian Trade Office in Taipei, the Franch Office in Taipei, the German Institute Taipei, the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, the Lithuanian Trade Representative Office, the New Zealand Commerce and Industry Office and the Polish Office in Taipei wish to reaffirm our support for Taiwan's meaningful participation in the work of the World Health Organization and Taiwan's participation as an observer in the World Health Assembly.

The statement was sincerely appreciated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) an foreign minister Lin Chia-lung. This marks the sixth year in a row that partner countries have issued such a supportive statement, the MOFA said.

Taiwan's distinct capabilities, public health expertise, democratic governance and advanced technology bring considerable value that would inform the WHA's deliberations, adding that the country's isolation from the WHA is entirely unjustified and will undermine inclusive global public health cooperation and security, which is enshrined in the founding documents of the WHO.

Taiwan's meaningful participation in the WHO would benefit not just Taiwan's people, but also those around the world, and would enable the WHO to fully exemplify the WHA's commitment to“Reshaping Global Health: A Shared Responsibility,” MOFA statement added. As of May 20, 26 countries and the EU have spoken in support of Taiwan's participation at the WHA. The MOFA offered its sincere appreciation for such a strong showing of support.

Taiwan's meaningful participation in the fora and technical committees of the World Health Organization would bring benefits not just to people in Taiwan, but also around the world. Only by including Taiwan as an observer would the WHO be able to fully exemplify the Health Assembly's commitment to“Reshaping Global Health: A Shared Responsibility,” said the joint press release.

Meanwhile, at a conference held under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework, May 22 in Berlin to promote resilience in international health systems,

Themed“New Frontiers in Global Health Cooperation: Health System Resilience,” was organised by the Taipei Representative Office in Germany and US Embassy in Germany.

It was the first GCTF event held in the EU member state and involved around 100 senior officials, health experts and industry representatives from the three countries and across Europe to discuss ways to advance cross-border cooperation amidst emerging crises, TaiwanToday reports:



“Taiwan Rep. Klement Ruey-sheng Gu said in opening remarks that international cooperation is key to responding to cross-border public health threats, adding that Taiwan demonstrated digital governance and swift response capabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The country's public health system has been recognized around the world, as evidenced by its first-place listing for eight years in a row in the Health Care Index by Country survey compiled by Numbeo, Gu noted. He added that Taiwan can provide valuable support and experience in public health due to its strength in semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

“Minister of health and welfare Shih Chung-liang shared Taiwan's high-tech disease prevention experience in his keynote speech. He said Taiwan continues to work with allies to promote health information systems development for global community use.

“US Embassy to Germany Chargé d'Affaires a.i. Alan Meltzer said in closing remarks that GCTF is a cooperative platform among like-minded and trusted partners to address global challenges. He commended Taiwan for its disease-prevention achievements and emphasised that expanded cooperation will help build a more secure and resilient future for all.”

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