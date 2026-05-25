Research Fellow in Chronic Diseases and Ageing, Monash University

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Dr. Aung Zaw Zaw Phyo is a National Heart Foundation of Australia - PostDoc Research Fellow and Research Fellow at the School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University, Australia. His current postdoctoral research is focused on a deeper understanding of the biology of ageing and age-related diseases. His research interests include biological ageing, frailty, cardiovascular disease, and dementia. Aung completed his MSc specialization in Epidemiology from the University of Melbourne, Australia, and a Master of Public Health (MPH) from Mahidol University, Bangkok, Thailand. He then obtained his Ph.D. in Epidemiology from Monash University, Melbourne, Australia. In recognition of his research excellence, Aung has received more than 15 awards at national and international levels, including the "GeroScience Outstanding Publication Award (Second Prize)" from GeroScience and the American Aging Association in 2025 and“Young Scientist Research Award (Second Prize)” from the Royal Society of Victoria, Australia in 2022. Further, Aung's work has had media attention and has been featured in >30 news stories, including ASPREE newsletter for clinicians, Aged Care Insite (Australia's number one aged care news), Monash Latest News, and the ABC Ratio Tasmania. Aung is an Editorial Board Member of BMC Psychiatry & BMC Geriatrics, and a guest peer reviewer for many journals including Clinical Epidemiology and Translational Psychiatry.

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–present Research Fellow in Chronic Diseases and Ageing, Monash University

2022 Monash University, Australia, PhD in Epidemiology



2026 Postdoctoral Fellowship Role: CIA Funding Source: National Heart Foundation of Australia 2024 Postdoctoral Fellowship Role: CIA Funding Source: Monash University (Faculty of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences)

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