New Chennai Police Commissioner Orders Crackdown On Criminals

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 25 (IANS) Newly appointed Chennai Police Commissioner Dr A. Amalraj has initiated an intensified crackdown on criminal elements across the city, with police launching a large-scale special operation that resulted in the arrest of 15 people, including four history-sheeters, as part of efforts to strengthen law and order and curb anti-social activities.

Acting on the Commissioner's directions, special police teams led by inspectors from various stations conducted coordinated surveillance operations and targeted raids across the Chennai Metropolitan area. The drive formed part of a broader strategy to enhance public safety and closely monitor individuals with criminal records.

Police said the operation was aimed at taking preventive action against people allegedly involved in extortion, violent crimes, intimidation and other illegal activities affecting residents and businesses across the city.

During the operation, police screened 410 individuals with criminal backgrounds to verify their activities and identify repeat offenders.

Officials said the exercise was intended to keep a close watch on known criminal networks and discourage unlawful activities through sustained monitoring and enforcement. Among those arrested were Vijay alias Jackie, 22, and Kishore alias Kishore Kumar, 25, who were apprehended by Kodungaiyur police.

Police also arrested history-sheeters Sanjay alias Dolu, 24, linked to MKB Nagar police station, and Ramesh alias Rangaraj, 25, attached to New Washermanpet police station.

In a parallel anti-narcotics operation conducted across the city, police teams inspected 86 locations suspected of drug-related activity. Authorities said 36 narcotics offenders were placed under surveillance, and two fresh cases connected to drug trafficking were registered.

Police arrested four people during the anti-drug operation and seized 1.2 kilograms of ganja along with 30 pain-relief tablets believed to be associated with illegal drug activity.

Police officials said the city administration intends to continue such coordinated drives on a regular basis to prevent criminal activity and improve public safety.

Commissioner Amalraj said strong action would continue against rowdies, history-sheeters and persons involved in unlawful activities, adding that sustained enforcement efforts would be carried out across Chennai.