Heavy Rain Likely In 19 TN Districts Today IMD Forecasts Strong Winds, Thunderstorms

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 25 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast heavy rainfall in 19 districts across Tamil Nadu on Monday, with several parts of the state expected to continue receiving widespread showers accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms.

After weeks of intense summer heat across Tamil Nadu, recent rainfall has brought much-needed relief to residents, creating cooler weather conditions in several districts. The weather department said atmospheric conditions remain favourable for further rainfall activity due to the presence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining regions, along with a low-pressure system affecting Kerala and nearby southeastern areas.

Several districts across Tamil Nadu experienced widespread rain on Sunday. In the Namakkal district, areas including Rasipuram and Tiruchengode recorded heavy rain accompanied by strong winds.

Residents in Erode district, which had been experiencing severe heat over the past few days, welcomed the sudden spell of rain and thunderstorms that brought down temperatures.

Rainfall was also reported from several places, including Poiyyathanallur, Rayamburam, Senthurai and parts of Ariyalur district, resulting in cooler weather conditions. In Dharmapuri district, heavy rain accompanied by strong winds, thunder and lightning affected normal movement, with motorists reportedly forced to drive with headlights switched on because of poor visibility.

Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur district witnessed heavy winds and hailstorms, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Krishnagiri district and nearby areas such as Kaveripattinam, Bargur, Allapatti, Kundarapalli, Veppanahalli and Melumalai also experienced heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Singampunari and the surrounding regions in Sivaganga district received heavy showers for more than an hour.

According to the weather department, heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds is likely on Monday and Tuesday in the districts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni and Dindigul.

Heavy rainfall has also been forecast for Erode, Tiruppur, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Namakkal, Karur and Madurai districts.

For Chennai, the weather department has predicted light rain during the evening or night hours. Strong winds with speeds ranging between 40 and 50 kmph are also likely in some areas, according to the forecast.