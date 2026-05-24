Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With Saudi Foreign Minister
Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held a phone call with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud.
During the call, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to further strengthen and enhance them, in addition to Pakistan-led mediation efforts between the United States and Iran.
The call also addressed coordination on efforts aimed at supporting the mediation to de-escalate tensions in a manner that reinforces regional security and stability.
HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the need for all parties to engage constructively in the ongoing mediation efforts in order to address the root causes of the crisis through dialogue and peaceful means, ultimately paving the way toward a sustainable agreement that prevents renewed escalation.
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