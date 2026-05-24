Qatar Leadership Center Celebrates Graduation Of Qiyadat 2026 Cohort

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Leadership Center (QLC) celebrated the graduation of its thirteenth cohort, "Qiyadat 2026", which included 122 graduates from the National Leadership Program and 44 graduates from the Executive Master's in Leadership Program.

Attending the ceremony were HE Chairperson of the Board of Directors of QLC Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, HE Vice Chairman of the Board and Managing Director at QLC Sheikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ali bin Saud Al-Thani, and a host of Their Excellencies ministers and high-ranking officials in the State, alongside faculty members and families of the graduates.

Addressing the ceremony, HE Sheikha Al Mayassa emphasized that investing in people remains a strategic and enduring choice for the State of Qatar, emphasizing that leadership development is essential to ensuring steady progress toward the future envisioned by the country.

Her Excellency stressed the importance of upholding national values amid rapid global transformations, noting that, in a world shaped by accelerating change, modernization, and technological advancement, identity, language, and authenticity remain fundamental pillars guiding the nation's future vision.

She urged graduates to embrace their national responsibility, stressing that leadership is not a position but a responsibility. She emphasized the importance of serving as role models in integrity and competency, while leaving a positive impact in every role they undertake, with Qatar remaining the ultimate benchmark.

For his part, QLC General Manager Abdulla Mohammed Khalifa Albinali expressed pride in the graduation of the new cohort following a year marked by intensive work and development in line with the highest global standards.

Albinali said the program focused on building competencies and advancing strategies, as well as engaging in international educational experiences that have contributed to reinforcing leadership skills and broadening the participants' occupational and knowledge horizons.

Albinali further explained that such experiences have been a crucial opportunity to acquire knowledge and share best practices, which ultimately strengthen leaders' readiness for the future.

He called on the graduates to relentlessly continue building on what they have acquired in terms of expertise to become role models of giving, pioneers of innovation, and ambassadors of national values across a broad range of critical positions in the nation.

This graduation marks the increasing need for flexible leadership capable of adapting to global mutations, as the graduates will be entrusted with massive responsibility to actively contribute to the path of development by capitalizing on what they have internalized in terms of leadership skills and a strategic vision that qualifies them to be trailblazers while remaining in their various positions, Albinali underscored.

Established in 2008, Qatar Leadership Center (QLC) serves as a national platform dedicated to developing leaders in partnership with leading international universities and institutes, with the aim of preparing future leaders and reinforcing the State of Qatar's position on the global stage.