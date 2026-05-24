Jordan Forecast To See Mild Spring Weather During Eid Al-Adha Holiday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 24 (Petra)-- The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) forecast mild spring weather across most parts of the kingdom during the Eid al-Adha holiday, with relatively hot to hot conditions expected in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, creating favorable conditions for outdoor activities, excursions and holiday travel.

According to atmospheric simulations and numerical weather models, daytime high temperatures in Amman and the plains are expected to range between 23 and 29 degrees Celsius, while temperatures in the highlands are forecast between 20 and 24 degrees.

In the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, temperatures are expected to range between 33 and 38 degrees Celsius.

The department said nighttime conditions will be relatively cool across most regions of the kingdom, particularly in mountainous and plain areas, with minimum temperatures forecast between 8 and 15 degrees Celsius.

Conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba are expected to remain mild overnight.

The department added that northwesterly winds are expected to become active at times and may lead to dust and reduced horizontal visibility, particularly in desert regions and on external roads.

//Petra// AF