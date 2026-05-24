Uttarakhand: CEC Reviews Prep For Intensive Voter List Revision

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday chaired a high-level review meeting in Dehradun to assess preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttarakhand. The meeting took place at the State Guest House in Bijapur on the second day of the Chief Election Commissioner's visit to Uttarakhand.

Purpose of the Electoral Roll Revision

During the meeting, Kumar said the main aim of the SIR exercise is to verify the accuracy of the voter list by identifying "absent, shifted, deceased, duplicate, and foreign voters." He also appealed to voters to provide their latest passport-size photographs during the revision process and cooperate with Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

Review of Preparations

Chief Electoral Officer B V R C Purushottam gave a detailed presentation and informed the Commission that 89 per cent mapping work has been completed during the pre-SIR phase across the state. He added that preparations for printing enumeration forms have also been completed.

Officials said the first phase of training for District Election Officers (DEOs), Deputy DEOs, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) has already been completed. Training for BLOs and other field staff is currently underway.

The Commission was also informed that voter awareness campaigns are being carried out across the state through multiple platforms as part of the Special Intensive Revision exercise.

Purushottam further said that all District Election Officers and EROs have been directed to hold weekly meetings with political parties.

Key Dignitaries Present

Among those present at the meeting were Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, ADG V Murugesan, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Kumar Jogdande, Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal, newly appointed District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan, SSP Dehradun Pramendra Dobhal, CDO Dehradun Abhinav Shah, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Prakash Dumka, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Kishan Singh Negi, Assistant Chief Electoral Officer Mastu Das and City Magistrate Pratyush Singh. (ANI)

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