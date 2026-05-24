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In Photos: Kashmir Livestock Markets Come Alive Ahead Of Eid Festivities
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Ahead of Eid al-Adha, livestock markets across Srinagar are witnessing a rush of buyers and sellers as vendors from different parts of Kashmir gather at Eidgah with sheep and goats for the annual trade.
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Amid changing weather and crowded market grounds, traders wait for customers while negotiating prices and preparing for one of the busiest seasons of the year.
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The markets reflect both the festive spirit of Eid and the deep cultural tradition of animal trade associated with the occasion.ADVERTISEMENTRead Also Enhance Random Checks Ahead Of Eid: IGP Delhi Warns: Cow Sacrifice Illegal, Action Ahead of Eid
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