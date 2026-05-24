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In Photos: Kashmir Livestock Markets Come Alive Ahead Of Eid Festivities

In Photos: Kashmir Livestock Markets Come Alive Ahead Of Eid Festivities


2026-05-24 03:11:07
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Ahead of Eid al-Adha, livestock markets across Srinagar are witnessing a rush of buyers and sellers as vendors from different parts of Kashmir gather at Eidgah with sheep and goats for the annual trade.

Amid changing weather and crowded market grounds, traders wait for customers while negotiating prices and preparing for one of the busiest seasons of the year.


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The markets reflect both the festive spirit of Eid and the deep cultural tradition of animal trade associated with the occasion.

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Kashmir Observer

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