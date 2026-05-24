Special Parcel Van To Carry Kashmir Cherry To Mumbai

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Indian Railways has initiated the dispatch of the season's first special parcel van carrying fresh cherries from Jammu to Mumbai, ensuring faster transportation of the highly perishable fruit to one of the country's largest markets.

Railway officials said around 12 tonnes of premium-quality cherries, packed in nearly 966 boxes, were loaded into the first parcel van on Sunday.

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The van will be attached to the Jammu Tawi–Bandra Terminus Vivek Express train, scheduled to leave Jammu at 5.45 am on Monday.

The consignment is expected to arrive at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus in about 33 hours. This swift transit time is designed to preserve the freshness and quality of the cherries while enabling growers to secure better market prices, officials informed.

To facilitate this rapid movement, the railway authorities have made special logistical arrangements.

“Similar rail-based transportation initiatives have been planned this season, with 28 parcel van indents already registered from Jammu and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra stations for cherry consignments to Mumbai,” officials said.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, Uchit Singhal emphasised Indian Railways' commitment to providing efficient transportation solutions for fruit growers and traders.

“Cherry is an extremely delicate fruit, and reaching distant markets within a short time is always a challenge. Our team has made special arrangements, and adequate parcel van resources are available to meet the requirements of traders during the season,” he said.

Officials noted that rail transport offers a reliable alternative to road transport, minimising transit risks and ensuring quicker access to national markets. Earlier, consignments totalling around 18 tonnes of cherries had already been dispatched to Mumbai using the available railway facilities.

Singhal said that apart from the 28 special parcel van bookings received so far, space available in SLR coaches of regular trains will continue to be utilised, enabling small and medium traders to transport low-volume consignments safely and economically.

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This initiative is expected to strengthen the horticulture economy of Jammu and Kashmir by reducing spoilage, lowering transportation uncertainties, and expanding market access for growers.

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Railway officials highlighted that faster transit and improved handling facilities will help cherry producers achieve better returns while delivering fresh produce to consumers across the country.