Karnataka Leadership Crisis: Congress High Command Summons CM Siddaramaiah To Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 25 (IANS) Amid ongoing speculation over the Karnataka Congress leadership and the proposed cabinet reshuffle, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly been summoned to New Delhi by the party high command.

According to sources, Siddaramaiah has been asked to visit Delhi on May 26. However, the meeting is officially said to be related to discussions on the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Political circles are also speculating that issues related to cabinet reshuffle, power-sharing arrangements, and the selection of candidates for the Legislative Council elections may come up for discussion.

The Congress high command had earlier indicated that it would turn its attention towards Karnataka after the government formation process in Kerala. With mounting discussions over cabinet expansion and possible leadership changes in the state, the latest development has triggered fresh political buzz within the Karnataka Congress.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday said he was unaware of reports that the Congress leadership had called Siddaramaiah to Delhi.

Speaking to reporters near his residence in Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said,“I have just come out of a meeting. I do not have any information regarding this matter.”

When asked whether the Chief Minister had been summoned in connection with the Rajya Sabha elections or a possible leadership change, Shivakumar replied,“I do not know.”

The reported Delhi meeting has intensified speculation within the ruling Congress over internal power dynamics and the much-awaited cabinet reshuffle.

It may be recalled that Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) In-charge and the party's National General Secretary, Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, has alleged that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was trying to create differences between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar for his own political interests.

D.K. Shivakumar, who is perceived as a contender for the CM's post, had said that while God shows people the path, it is their responsibility to achieve their goals through dedication and hard work.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara dismissed speculation over the alleged leadership tussle in the ruling Congress and asserted that any decision regarding the Chief Minister's post would be taken only by the party high command and asked who had raised the question regarding a change in leadership.