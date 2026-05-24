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Qatar Stock Exchange Announces Eid Al Adha Holiday

Qatar Stock Exchange Announces Eid Al Adha Holiday


2026-05-24 02:25:39
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange announced that the Eid Al-Adha holiday will be from Tuesday, 26 May 2026, until Thursday, 28 May 2026.

Trading will resume on Sunday, 31 May 2026, in accordance with the circular issued by Qatar Central Bank and the directives issued by the Qatar Financial Markets Authority.

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The Peninsula

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