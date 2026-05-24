Experts Discuss How To Build A Reading Culture, Love Of Books

The 35th Doha International Book Fair (DIBF), which concluded yesterday, has drawn exceptional public of intellectuals and readers, as well as attracting screen generations to books.

The main stage at the DIBF hosted an introductory session on the“Reading Guide” initiative, titled“A Journey to Building a Reading Culture”, in the presence of HE the Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad al-Thani.

The seminar was moderated by Jassim Abdulrahman al-Khoury and featured presentations by Houda al-Rashed, head of the“Reading Guide” service, and service participants Mohammed al-Tamimi and Ibrahim al-Janahi, along with Abdullah Suhail, a participant in the“Reading Guide” service from Doha Magazine.

They reviewed the initiative's experience, objectives, operational mechanisms, and its role in promoting a culture of reading among various sections of society.

The session addressed the launch of the initiative and the motivations behind it.

Al-Rashed emphasised that the“Reading Guide” concept was conceived with the support of the minister of culture.

She noted that no project can succeed without genuine and sustained support, and that the initiative's primary goal is to empower readers within society and broaden the reach of reading across all age groups, thereby enhancing cultural and intellectual awareness.

Al-Rashed explained that the first edition of the initiative was successful with adults, prompting the development of the“Little Reading Guide” to promote children's participation in reading.

This aims to solidify their early relationship with books and encourage them to cultivate a reading habit from a young age.

She added that the initiative began with the collaborative efforts of the team before expanding to include participants from diverse cultural and educational fields.

Al-Rashed also addressed the mechanisms for selecting participants, explaining that it relied on personal interviews and specific criteria, including social activity and participation in cultural events and competitions.

Those accepted also underwent specialised training programmes and workshops aimed at training them to evaluate books and provide appropriate reading guidance to the public according to their age and cognitive needs, thus ensuring a comprehensive learning experience within the service.

Al-Tamimi explained that the“Reading Guide” directs its services to various age groups, from children to academics.

He pointed out that researchers represent an important section of beneficiaries, as they rely on the service to access specialised scientific references to support their research and academic studies.

Al-Tamimi emphasised that the initiative contributes to building bridges of knowledge between the reader and the appropriate source.

Al-Janahi explained that the team relied on multiple surveys to gauge users' needs, in addition to employing artificial intelligence (AI) to suggest personalised reading content based on participants' interests, whether novels, religious books, or adventure stories.

He noted that this experience was presented through interactive screens within the service's website, making the reading experience more engaging and appealing, especially for children.

Suhail also emphasised that the“Reading Guide” service within Doha Magazine represents a comprehensive guidance platform.

He explained that it is available to all age groups and helps readers choose content that suits their interests, thus reinforcing the magazine's role as an interactive space that supports a culture of reading and serves various sections of society.

Further, intellectuals were drawn to the Cultural Salon which hosted a seminar organised by the Doha International Centre for Interfaith Dialogue, titled“Recent Publications in the Field of Dialogue:

An Analytical Reading of Contemporary Studies on Interfaith Dialogue”.

The seminar was moderated and presented by Dr Sekou Marafa Touré, an academic researcher in Islamic thought.

It featured Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Zein, professor of Religious and Sectarian Studies at Hamad Bin Khalifa University, and Dr Salem al-Kouri, a professor at Qatar University.

The seminar highlighted the speakers' latest scholarly works.

Dr Zein presented the story and content of his book, published in English, titled The Covenant with God: The Cornerstone of Islam, co-authored with researchers Ahmed al-Wakil and Dr Halim from Griffith University in Australia.

Dr al-Kouri discussed the philosophy behind his book, Common Doctrinal Principles in the Abrahamic Religions and Establishing the Foundations of Coexistence.

DIBF Book Fair Culture reading