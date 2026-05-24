Sawant Slams Somaiya, Asks Centre How Many Bangladeshis Deported?

Sawant Criticises Somaiya, Questions Centre

Shiv Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant on Sunday criticised BJP leader Kirit Somaiya over the issue of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, asking the Centre how many infiltrators have been deported from the country since the BJP-led NDA came to power. Speaking to ANI, Sawant termed Somaiya "the most malicious man in the country" and questioned the Centre over the number of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants identified and deported so far, while also questioning the government's handling of the issue over the years.

"He (Somaiya) is the most malicious man in the country. He has been given a job, and the BJP wants to make it work by publishing it through all media and all those things... The nation wants to know how many Bangladeshis you (Indian government) have caught and how many you have deported...," he told ANI when asked about Somaiya's remarks that no space would be given to illegal Bangladeshis in Mumbai. "Those who are not Indian nationals should be deported... You are making hue and cry about all these things... what was the government doing for the last so many years?" Sawant further asked.

BJP Leader's Remarks on Infiltrators

This comes after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Sunday said action will be taken against Bangladeshi infiltrators and land mafia as he visited a demolition site near the Bandra East railway station, where the massive anti-encroachment drive has been on for the past six days.

Speaking after inspecting the demolition site, the BJP leader said, "Railway officials and the municipal police cleared the first section of the railway lines. In the current section, the railway terminal site has been cleared. Two crore people travel to and from this terminal. Now, with the project being cleared, the political future of some people is also becoming clear. In six months, the entire face of the place will be changed. The land required for the infrastructure project will be given to eligible," Somaiya said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)