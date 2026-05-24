From 7-Match Unbeaten Streak To Playoff Blow: Punjab Kings' IPL 2026 Ends In Shocking Collapse

The Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, saw their hopes for IPL 2026 playoff qualification officially extinguished following the conclusion of the league stage. The two-time IPL finalists' fate in the tournament was sealed after the Rajasthan Royals defeated the Mumbai Indians to secure their knockout berth.

Before the Wankhede clash between RR and MI, PBKS were at the fourth spot with seven wins and 15 points, having a net run rate (NRR) of +0.309, but their precarious position meant they were entirely dependent on the result of the Royals' final match. With RR's 30-run win over MI, taking them to 16 points, Punjab nudged out of the top 4.

Alongside the Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders were also officially eliminated from playoff contention before their final league stage fixture against the Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens, as the Rajasthan Royals' win locked the top four positions.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Pleased to qualify but areas to improve, says Riyan Parag

From Dominant Start to Dramatic Collapse

The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings' start to their campaign was like a dream, as they stormed out of the gates to win six of their first seven matches. establishing themselves as the team to beat. With a seven-match winning streak, the PBKS occupied the top spot on the points table for a month, looking like a lock for a top-two finish.

The kind of dominance displayed by the Punjab Kings, it was apparent from the sheer confidence in their batting lineup and the aggressive nature of their early-season victories. However, the PBKS faced an unexpected mid-season downfall that left everyone surprised, as the side suffered a crushing six-match winless streak that saw them go from league leaders to fighting for their survival.

Due to a six-match winless run following a dominant start to their campaign, the Punjab Kings were dropped from the top of the points table to fourth spot before slipping further to fifth position after the Rajasthan Royals' win over the Lucknow Super Giants. However, PBKS eventually ended its six-match losing streak with a victory over LSG, which saw them move to the fourth spot with 15 points.

A rollercoaster season comes to an end for the Shers #PunjabKings are officially eliminated from the Playoffs race.[ #TATAIPL 2026, Shreyas Iyer, PBKS, Playoffs ] twitter/sXAshy2Hbn

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 24, 2026

Punjab Kings returning to the top four after that hard-fought victory offered a glimmer of hope, but their final fate in the season had to be decided by the outcome of the match between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals. With the RR securing a decisive 30-run victory over the MI on Sunday, May 24, the points table shifted in a way that ultimately locked the Punjab Kings out of the knockout phase.

Despite the Kings' valiant efforts to climb back into contention, the Royals' win allowed them to jump to 16 points, effectively pushing the Kings out of the top four and ending their 2026 campaign.

'Unreal IPL Storyline': Fans Express Shock Over PBKS Playoff Exit

Punjab Kings' shock exit from the IPL 2026, even after beginning their campaign on a high note, has left fans and cricket enthusiasts reeling, as the sudden collapse in the mid-season, which is often considered a crucial phase of the tournament when teams look to consolidate their positions, became the defining narrative of their season.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed a mix of frustration, disbelief, and heartbreak over PBKS' dramatic exit, with many pointing to tactical missteps, inconsistent performances, and a mid-season collapse that ultimately derailed a campaign that once promised a top-two finish.

While some blamed poor fielding, bowling changes, and questionable captaincy decisions by Shreyas Iyer, others called it a classic case of Punjab Kings losing momentum at the worst possible time, highlighting how a dominant start gave way to a crushing losing streak that proved fatal in the playoff race.

I want to say hard luck PBKS. But this had nothing to do with luck diye poora month. Jhandu fielding, jhandu bowling and shockingly, jhandu captaincy from #Sarpanch. Not bowling Chahal was in many games CRIMINAL. Especially when he has been your best bowler of the...

- Amit Behere (@_amitbehere) May 24, 2026

Classic PBKS, giving their fans hope just to break their hearts in the most spectacular way possible

- Silly Mid-On (@SillyMid_On) May 24, 2026

They should be blamed for this exit. Once expected to be at the top of the table, their demise has been so painful.

- Abhay Mani Diwakar (@theabhayd) May 24, 2026

Feel for them. But they have taught us a very important lesson of life't be overconfident at any stage in your life, be humble always keep focusing on improvements though you are winning.

- Vikas Shukla (@Iamshuklavikas) May 24, 2026

From unbeaten kings to heartbreak kings - only Punjab Kings can script this kind of IPL drama.

- Sthir Vichaar (@SthirVichaar) May 24, 2026

From table topper to knocked out of IPL. That's a poor performance by PBKS twitter/6dslI4bnLY

- Muhammad Noman (@noman74224) May 24, 2026

From table topper in the first phase to knockout from playoffs. Unreal story in ipl history.

- cric_tok (@cric_tok) May 24, 2026

So sad for this team and specially for sarpanch saab yesterday's knock has been phenomenal R (@PrudhviRajK13) May 24, 2026

This has to be the toughest luck for PBKSFrom being the finalist in previous season, table topper this season for nearly a month and now tossed out of playoffsFeeling bad for the team & Preity Zinta. JyotiKarma (@JyotiKarma7) May 24, 2026

ONE OF THE CRAZIEST KNOCK OUT STORIES IN THE IPL HISTORY FOR PUNJAB KINGS:- Unbeaten for 7 games. - Top of the Table for a month with 6 wins. - Lost 6 consecutive games. - Won the last league game. - RR knocked them out of Playoff due to Points difference. twitter/Ev8h915e1p

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 24, 2026

Another season ends in heartbreak for us. Every single year we say - maybe this time and every single year it hurts the same honestly, supporting this team was never about trophies alone.. it's about staying through the chaos, the hope, the close matches, the pain, and... twitter/eMSAp1hA4I

- Aarushi (@Aarushijoshii) May 24, 2026

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with the Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on May 26, and the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will battle out in the Eliminator at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on May 27.

Also Read: LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Results, Highlights, and Key Performances