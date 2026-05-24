MCIT Launches 1St Edition Of Digital Parenting Series

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) launched the 1st edition of the "Digital Parenting" series titled "A Guide to Protecting Children in the Digital Playground".

Launched during the Doha International Book Fair 2026, the "Digital Parenting" series focuses on strengthening the role of families in building early digital awareness among children.

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It provides relatable content connected to everyday family experiences, including safe device use, responsible engagement with digital content, awareness of potential risks in the digital environment, and the importance of encouraging open family dialogue around healthy digital habits.

Commenting on the occasion, Director of Digital Society and Digital Competencies at MCIT, Duha Al Buhendi said, "The launch of the first edition of the Digital Parenting series marks an important step towards providing parents with practical and accessible content that helps them keep pace with digital transformations, understand the challenges children face in the digital world, and address them with confidence and awareness."

"Through this series, we aim to support families with knowledge-based tools that are relevant to their daily lives, contributing to raising a generation that is more aware and capable of using technology safely and positively," she added.

MCIT had concluded its participation in the Book Fair through an interactive presence by the Safe Space initiative, which engaged children and families and highlighted the importance of strengthening digital awareness and promoting safe and responsible behaviors in the use of technology and digital platforms.

The series represents a valuable addition to awareness content designed for families, offering practical and accessible guidance that helps parents better understand the digital challenges children may face and support their children in using technology in a safe, balanced, and informed manner, the Ministry has said.

MCIT's participation in the Doha International Book Fair 2026 comes as part of its efforts to strengthen community awareness around digital safety, promote responsible technology use, and support children, youth, and families in adopting safer digital behaviors in their daily lives, contributing to building an aware and empowered digital society in line with the objectives of the sixth pillar of the Digital Agenda 2030.