Minister Of Municipality Meets Ambassador Of Republic Of Ghana

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Municipality, HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah met on Sunday with Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana to Qatar, HE Mohammed Nurudeen Ismaila. The meeting discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop them further, along with topics of mutual interest.

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