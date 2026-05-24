Delhi HC Lawyers To Protest Against Pecuniary Jurisdiction Hike Monday

The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) will abstain from judicial work on Monday in protest against the demand to enhance the pecuniary jurisdiction from Rs 2 crore to Rs 20 crore. The district court bar associations are demanding an increase in the pecuniary jurisdiction. Lawyers remain divided on the issue of the enhancement of pecuniary jurisdiction. Earlier, lawyers at the district courts had also abstained from judicial work under the leadership of the Coordination Committee of All Delhi District Bar Associations.

Now, the DHCBA is set to abstain from judicial work, stating that the proposed enhancement would affect the practice, livelihood, and professional interests of a large number of advocates practising before the Delhi High Court and would have far-reaching ramifications on the justice delivery system. In this regard, a notice was issued by the DHCBA on May 23 requesting its members to abstain from judicial work on May 25 and seeking their full cooperation.

Division Among Lawyers

Senior Advocate Sacchin Puri, Vice President of the DHCBA, said that no advocate from the High Court would appear before the court. "We have already requested them. District court advocates might appear through video conferencing," he said.

On the other hand, Advocate Tarun Rana, Coordinator of the Coordination Committee, issued a statement saying that the contents of the High Court circular regarding the strike show that they are concerned only about themselves. "Whereas the call of the Coordination Committee to enhance pecuniary jurisdiction is for the benefit and interest of the people of Delhi and to ensure speedy trial and justice at the doorstep," he added. (ANI)

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