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Green Circle Architectural Salvage Completes Fairfield, CT Sale


2026-05-24 11:46:17
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Green Circle Auctions completed another successful Architectural Salvage sale -this time at a Fairfield, CT property.

The numbers tell the story:

. 1 satisfied homeowner
. 90 successful buyers
. 180+ items sold
. ~35 tons of material diverted from the landfill

Every project like this is a reminder of how much value still exists in quality home materials - from doors and cabinetry to fixtures, appliances and landscaping.

Special thanks to the homeowners for choosing a responsible approach to house demolition and recognizing the value of architectural salvage. Every reclaimed door, beam, fixture, and piece of history saved makes a difference.

Green Circle Auctions specializes in architectural salvage-reclaiming luxury, redefining sustainability, and giving premium materials a second life through thoughtful reuse.

Learn more:

#ArchitecturalSalvage #Deconstruction #ResponsibleDemolition #Sustainability

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EIN Presswire

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