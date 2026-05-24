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Green Circle Architectural Salvage Completes Fairfield, CT Sale
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Green Circle Auctions completed another successful Architectural Salvage sale -this time at a Fairfield, CT property.
The numbers tell the story:
. 1 satisfied homeowner
. 90 successful buyers
. 180+ items sold
. ~35 tons of material diverted from the landfill
Every project like this is a reminder of how much value still exists in quality home materials - from doors and cabinetry to fixtures, appliances and landscaping.
Special thanks to the homeowners for choosing a responsible approach to house demolition and recognizing the value of architectural salvage. Every reclaimed door, beam, fixture, and piece of history saved makes a difference.
Green Circle Auctions specializes in architectural salvage-reclaiming luxury, redefining sustainability, and giving premium materials a second life through thoughtful reuse.
Learn more:
#ArchitecturalSalvage #Deconstruction #ResponsibleDemolition #Sustainability
The numbers tell the story:
. 1 satisfied homeowner
. 90 successful buyers
. 180+ items sold
. ~35 tons of material diverted from the landfill
Every project like this is a reminder of how much value still exists in quality home materials - from doors and cabinetry to fixtures, appliances and landscaping.
Special thanks to the homeowners for choosing a responsible approach to house demolition and recognizing the value of architectural salvage. Every reclaimed door, beam, fixture, and piece of history saved makes a difference.
Green Circle Auctions specializes in architectural salvage-reclaiming luxury, redefining sustainability, and giving premium materials a second life through thoughtful reuse.
Learn more:
#ArchitecturalSalvage #Deconstruction #ResponsibleDemolition #Sustainability
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