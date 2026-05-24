PIL In SC Raises Concerns Over Viral 'Cockroach Janta Party' Campaign

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court, flagging concerns over the rapid rise of a satirical social media campaign titled "Cockroach Janta Party" (CJP) following oral observations made during a recent hearing.

The plea, filed by advocate Raja Choudhary through advocate-on-record Rajesh Singh Chauhan, contended that courtroom exchanges and oral observations of constitutional courts were increasingly being transformed into "viral commodities", memes and monetised digital content detached from constitutional and procedural context.

The petition specifically referred to the rapid rise of the CJP campaign on social media platforms, alleging that the controversy surrounding oral remarks made during a Supreme Court hearing was converted into "digitally marketable content, political symbolism, viral commodities, and monetised spectacle".

"The present Petition concerns a constitutionally distinct issue, namely organised commercial exploitation, trademark-commercialisation, monetised viral circulation, meme-based distortion, and algorithmically amplified digital commodification of oral courtroom proceedings and institutional constitutional discourse detached from procedural context and institutional dignity," the plea stated.

According to the petitioner, the campaign rapidly transformed into a large-scale digital movement, attracting millions of followers and turning a judicial controversy into a form of online branding and political symbolism.

"The present case illustrates how fragments of courtroom proceedings are being converted into viral spectacles driven by outrage algorithms, meme cultures and monetised engagement," the plea stated.

The controversy traces back to oral remarks made during a hearing on May 15, where certain expressions, including references to“parasites” and“youngsters like cockroaches”, were used in the context of individuals allegedly entering professions using fake degrees.

The PIL claimed that fragments of the courtroom interaction were subsequently "selectively clipped, meme-ified, mimicked, commercially circulated, and transformed into viral digital content".

The plea alleged that subsequent developments associated with the CJP campaign, including branding activities, trademark-commercial assertions and monetised circulation on social media platforms, reflected organised digital exploitation of judicial controversy.

The satirical CJP campaign had gained traction online earlier this month after controversy erupted over oral observations allegedly made by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant during a hearing.

The campaign, reportedly founded by political communications strategist Abhijeet Dipke, quickly went viral across social media platforms and amassed over 21.9 million followers on Instagram, particularly among younger users.

Reports claiming that CJI Surya Kant had used terms such as“parasites” and“cockroaches” while criticising individuals entering professions through fake degrees had triggered widespread reactions online and fuelled the satirical campaign. However, the CJI later issued a clarification asserting that his remarks were specifically directed at persons obtaining“fake and bogus degrees” and not at the youth of the country.

"I am pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations made during the hearing of a frivolous case," the CJI had said in a statement issued after the controversy erupted.

Clarifying the context of his remarks, the CJI stated that his criticism was aimed at persons entering professions such as law through fake degrees and not at genuine young professionals.

The PIL argued that criticism of the judiciary or democratic dissent protected under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution was distinct from "organised commercial exploitation" of courtroom proceedings.

"The constitutional issue before this Hon'ble Court is therefore not criticism of judiciary," the plea stated, adding that constitutional courts derive legitimacy from "public confidence, institutional neutrality, constitutional trust, and procedural seriousness" rather than "algorithmic approval".

Referring to the growing influence of digital culture on public discourse, the petition contended that constitutional proceedings were increasingly being shaped by "outrage algorithms, trolling cultures, meme warfare, emotional mobilisation, and monetised virality".

The plea further warned that if solemn courtroom interactions continued to be transformed into entertainment content and viral spectacle, "the constitutional promise of justice itself risks gradual erosion within algorithmic outrage culture".

Seeking judicial intervention, the petition urged the apex court to formulate safeguards against commercial exploitation of judicial proceedings and to order an investigation into activities allegedly involving monetisation, branding and digital propagation of constitutional controversies arising from oral court observations.