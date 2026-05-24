Get Your World Cup 2026 Schedule For Group Stage Fixtures

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Two-time Asian champion Al Annabi are set to finalise preparations for FIFA World Cup 2026 ahead of the June 11 kickoff, marking the first time Qatar have qualified for the championship via the qualifying process.

Qatar have been drawn in Group B alongside Switzerland, co-hosts Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the opponents the Spaniard openly admits are stronger on paper.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, held in Mexico, Canada, and the USA, will be the first expanded tournament in World Cup history, with 48 teams competing for football's most precious trophy.

Click here to view the complete match schedule for the FIFA World Cup 2026.