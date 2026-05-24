Severe Drug Shortages Threaten Thousands Of Patients' Lives: Gaza Health Ministry

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Gaza Health Ministry warned today of a critical shortage of various medications and medical supplies in the Gaza Strip, exacerbating the health crisis and threatening the lives of thousands of patients.

In a statement, the ministry explained that 250 kidney failure patients are at risk of being deprived of dialysis sessions due to the unavailability of medical solutions, while eight children with kidney disease may have their treatment sessions halted due to the lack of necessary filters.

The ministry added that the absence of insulin injections is further complicating the health conditions of approximately 11,000 diabetic patients, while 110 hemophilia patients are suffering greatly due to the lack of treatment.

The Health Ministry urgently appealed to all relevant parties to bolster the stocks of medications and medical supplies in the Strip.

The health sector in Gaza is experiencing an unprecedented collapse in the provision of medical and humanitarian services to the population, due to the Israeli occupation's prevention and restrictions on the entry of medications, supplies, and medical teams since the beginning of the aggression against the Strip on October 7, 2023.