Iran Ready To Reassure World It Is Not Pursuing Nuclear Weapons, Pezeshkian Says

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, May 24 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Iran is ready to reassure the international community that it is not pursuing nuclear weapons or instability in the region, President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday.

“Prior to the martyrdom of Ayatollah (Ali) Khamenei, Iran's late Leader, we declared -- and we reiterate now -- that we are ready to assure the world we do not seek nuclear weapons," Anadolu Ajansi reported Pezeshkian said in remarks carried by state-run news agency IRNA.

“It is rather Tel Aviv that is driving regional instability,” he said, accusing Israel of pursuing a vision of "Greater Israel."

Iranian negotiators will never compromise on the country's“honour and dignity,” added Pezeshkian.

His remarks came a day after US President Donald Trump on Saturday said an agreement with Iran to end the war was "largely negotiated" and awaited finalization.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation and was later extended by Trump indefinitely.

--NNN-ANADOLU