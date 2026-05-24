403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Reports of Oreshnik Missile Strike Circulate Near Kyiv Amid Rising Tensions
(MENAFN) Videos circulating on Ukrainian media and Telegram channels have shown bright clustered objects rapidly descending through the sky, with claims that they depict the use of Russia’s Oreshnik intermediate-range hypersonic missile near the town of Bila Tserkva, close to Kyiv, according to reports. Moscow has not issued any official confirmation regarding the alleged launch.
The footage has been compared by some observers to earlier recordings shared in January, when similar visuals were linked to a reported strike involving the Oreshnik system on an aviation facility in Lviv that was said to be involved in aircraft maintenance and drone production.
Ukrainian military representatives were cited in local reporting as saying that the missile was used in a strike on Bila Tserkva, allegedly launched from Russia’s Kapustin Yar test range. These claims have not been independently verified.
The reports of the strike follow heightened military activity after Russian leadership reportedly instructed defense authorities to develop responses to a Ukrainian drone attack on a dormitory in the Luhansk region, which was said to have resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries.
Separately, the US Embassy in Kyiv had previously issued a warning to citizens about a possible major aerial attack within a 24-hour window, advising them to remain ready to take shelter in the event of air raid alerts.
The footage has been compared by some observers to earlier recordings shared in January, when similar visuals were linked to a reported strike involving the Oreshnik system on an aviation facility in Lviv that was said to be involved in aircraft maintenance and drone production.
Ukrainian military representatives were cited in local reporting as saying that the missile was used in a strike on Bila Tserkva, allegedly launched from Russia’s Kapustin Yar test range. These claims have not been independently verified.
The reports of the strike follow heightened military activity after Russian leadership reportedly instructed defense authorities to develop responses to a Ukrainian drone attack on a dormitory in the Luhansk region, which was said to have resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries.
Separately, the US Embassy in Kyiv had previously issued a warning to citizens about a possible major aerial attack within a 24-hour window, advising them to remain ready to take shelter in the event of air raid alerts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment