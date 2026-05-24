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UK Claims Close Encounter Between Russian Jets, Surveillance Aircraft
(MENAFN) The UK Defense Ministry has stated that Russian fighter jets carried out a close-range interception of a British reconnaissance aircraft operating over the Black Sea, releasing video material it says captures the encounter, according to reports. Moscow has repeatedly maintained that its military aviation operates in compliance with international law during such interactions.
The footage released by UK authorities appears to show two Russian fighter jets operating in close proximity to the surveillance aircraft. In the recording, one jet is seen maneuvering alongside the British plane, while another flies ahead before breaking away.
UK officials alleged that a “Russian Su-35 aircraft flew close enough to trigger emergency systems” onboard the reconnaissance plane, while a Su-27 allegedly approached “as close as six meters” from the aircraft’s nose. The Defense Secretary described the actions as “dangerous and unacceptable behavior… towards an unarmed aircraft,” while also noting that the British aircraft was able to continue its mission without disruption.
The aircraft involved was identified as an RAF Rivet Joint, a platform equipped with advanced electronic intelligence-gathering systems. Authorities in London stated that it was carrying out a “routine flight” over international waters in the Black Sea region.
The area has remained highly sensitive due to ongoing military tensions linked to the conflict in Ukraine, with increased aerial and maritime activity reported by multiple sides, including strikes involving drones and Western-supplied systems targeting Russian infrastructure.
No official response to the UK’s claims has been issued by Moscow at the time of reporting.
The footage released by UK authorities appears to show two Russian fighter jets operating in close proximity to the surveillance aircraft. In the recording, one jet is seen maneuvering alongside the British plane, while another flies ahead before breaking away.
UK officials alleged that a “Russian Su-35 aircraft flew close enough to trigger emergency systems” onboard the reconnaissance plane, while a Su-27 allegedly approached “as close as six meters” from the aircraft’s nose. The Defense Secretary described the actions as “dangerous and unacceptable behavior… towards an unarmed aircraft,” while also noting that the British aircraft was able to continue its mission without disruption.
The aircraft involved was identified as an RAF Rivet Joint, a platform equipped with advanced electronic intelligence-gathering systems. Authorities in London stated that it was carrying out a “routine flight” over international waters in the Black Sea region.
The area has remained highly sensitive due to ongoing military tensions linked to the conflict in Ukraine, with increased aerial and maritime activity reported by multiple sides, including strikes involving drones and Western-supplied systems targeting Russian infrastructure.
No official response to the UK’s claims has been issued by Moscow at the time of reporting.
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