Bengaluru Weather Today: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorm And Lightning Check Full Forecast For Next 6 Days

MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers on Sunday. A warning has also been issued for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. The minimum temperature is expected to be 22°C, while the maximum temperature may reach 30°C today.

Bengaluru weather: IMD forecast for next 6 days

On May 25, the minimum temperature is expected to be 22°C and the maximum temperature 31°C. The forecast indicates a generally cloudy sky with light rain, and no warning has been issued.

On May 26, the minimum temperature is likely to remain at 22°C, while the maximum may touch 31°C. A generally cloudy sky with light rain is expected, with no warning in place.

On May 27, temperatures are forecast to range between 22°C and 31°C. The day is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky accompanied by light rain, and no warning has been issued.

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On May 28, the minimum temperature is expected to be 22°C and the maximum 31°C. The forecast predicts a generally cloudy sky with light rain, with no warning announced.

On May 29, temperatures are likely to hover between 22°C and 31°C. A generally cloudy sky with light rain is expected, and no warning has been issued.

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On May 30, the minimum temperature is forecast at 22°C and the maximum at 31°C. The weather is expected to remain generally cloudy with light rain, while no warning has been issued.

Kerala weather

As the monsoon approaches Kerala, the IMD on Saturday issued an orange alert for four districts amid heavy rainfall in several parts of the state, according to PTI.

The alert was issued for Thrissur, Kollam, Kottayam and Idukki for a three-hour period beginning at 4 pm. An orange alert indicates the possibility of very heavy rainfall ranging from 11 cm to 20 cm.

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The IMD said thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain and gusty winds with speeds between 40 and 60 kmph were likely at isolated places in these districts.

The weather agency also forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate rain and winds reaching up to 40 kmph in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur.

The IMD had earlier forecast widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds across several parts of Kerala till May 27.

The weather department also predicted isolated spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the state between May 28 and June 3.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions across the states are expected to take place during the next coming days, as per IMD's daily weather report and forecast bulletin.

"Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions prevailed in few pockets over East Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha; Heat wave conditions in many pockets of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Himachal Pradesh; in some pockets of East Madhya Pradesh; in isolated pockets of Uttarakhand, Odisha, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh & Coastal Andhra Pradesh," IMD noted.