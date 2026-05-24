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Cockroach Janta Party Under Legal Scanner As PIL Filed In SC Over Alleged Misuse Of Court Observations: What Did It Say?
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking legal action against Abhijeet Dipke's“Cockroach Janta Party” over allegations that it misused and commercially exploited verbal observations made by the apex court, according to ANI.
The petition has also called for an independent investigation, preferably by the CBI, into claims that individuals posing as advocates with fraudulent degrees are practising law.
(This is a developing story. More to come)
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