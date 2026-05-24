Stroke Risk: This Blood Group Has Higher Stroke Risk At A Young Age, Says Study!
A major study published in 2022 has revealed a startling fact. People with 'A' blood group have a higher risk of getting a stroke before they turn 60. Scientists from the University of Maryland found this out after they analysed data from nearly 17,000 stroke patients and 6 lakh healthy people.
ALSO READ:Can 'O' Blood Type Marry Same Type? The Scientific Truth!Here's the breakdown of the risk: A Group: These people have a 16% higher chance of a stroke before 60, compared to other blood groups. B Group: Their risk of getting a stroke is 11% higher than others. O Group: People in this group have a 12% lower risk of stroke. This means they are a bit safer than the rest.
Usually, fat build-up in blood vessels causes strokes in older people. But for young people, blood clotting is the main culprit, says neurologist Steven Kittner. He explains that in people with 'A' group blood, the platelets tend to stick together more easily. This makes the blood clot or thicken inside the vessels, which can lead to a stroke.
ALSO READ: World's Rarest Blood Group 'CRIB' Discovered in Karnataka Woman, Shocks Medical CommunityAccording to the researchers, even though the risk is higher for 'A' group folks, its actual impact on daily life is very small. So, they have clarified that people with this blood group don't need to panic or go for any special screenings.Disclaimer: This information is based only on internet reports. It's always best to consult a specialist doctor before making any medical decisions.
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