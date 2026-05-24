Russians Strike Bohodukhiv In Kharkiv Region, 12 Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

“The enemy attacked Bohodukhiv with UAVs. A 66-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman with blast injuries were hospitalized. A 48-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman also suffered acute stress reactions,” Syniehubov said.

According to him, 15 vehicles and the windows of an apartment building were damaged.

Emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy strike, the regional governor added.

“As of now, the number of people injured as a result of the enemy shelling of Bohodukhiv has risen to 12,” Syniehubov wrote on Telegram at 10:45.

“The condition of all the injured is of moderate severity. Everyone is receiving medical assistance,” the regional administration head noted.

Russian shelling inregion kills three civilians and injures five over past 24 hours

As reported by Ukrinform, massive strikes on the Bohodukhiv community have continued since mid-April.

On May 20, Syniehubov told media outlets that the intensity of Russian strikes had“somewhat decreased” thanks to the actions of Ukrainian defenders. There are currently no plans to evacuate residents from Bohodukhiv itself, as there is no direct threat of territorial seizure or enemy advance at this time. However, mandatory evacuation has been announced in eight settlements of the Bohodukhiv community located within a 10-kilometer zone from the Russian border.

Before the escalation of the massive shelling, the evacuation zone included only three settlements within five kilometers of the border.

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