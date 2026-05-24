KMC Initiates Bulldozer Action In Kolkata To Demolish Illegal Constructions

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 24 (IANS) After Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced a 'zero tolerance' policy on illegal construction in the state, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has started sending notices for violations at various places in the West Bengal state capital.

On Sunday, municipal workers raided six areas in Kolkata to demolish illegal constructions.

Of the six, the civic body started demolishing three illegal constructions in Tiljala, Kasba and Beliaghata amid tight security to prevent any untoward incident.

According to KMC officials, each of the three illegal constructions being demolished is linked to a local Trinamool leader. Trinamool leader Raju Naskar was associated with the illegal construction in Beliaghata. There have also been reports of a local councillor and a borough chairman being involved in the two illegal constructions in the remaining two places. However, all three have denied any links to illegal constructions. Allegedly, ignoring the plan approved by the KMC for the construction, multi-storey buildings had been built, and in two blocks, the construction work was still going on.

Speaking to IANS, KMC Commissioner Smita Pandey said, "Today, a demolition drive is being carried out at six locations. In several cases, we have already issued notices, while some matters are pending in court. Wherever there are no legal obstacles, we are proceeding with the demolitions."

She said, "What is illegal is illegal, and action will be taken against such construction. At the same time, no legal construction will be demolished."

The KMC said that all measures have been taken to avoid any untoward incident. The area has been cordoned off by police and central forces.

It is learnt that a few days ago, the KMC sent notices identifying illegal constructions in areas in Tiljala, Kasba and Beliaghata. The notice was sent under Section 400(1) of the Kolkata Municipal Act, 1980. That section states that the Municipal Commissioner can order the demolition or cessation of work on any illegal part of a house or any unplanned construction. However, before demolition, the municipality has to send a notice to the owner of the property concerned.

According to the officials, the municipal corporation had informed the owner about the violations. The notice mentions that if the owner does not demolish the illegal construction, the KMC will demolish it; and accordingly, the KMC took action.

State Municipal Affairs Minister Agnimitra Paul reached Kasba, where the illegal construction was being demolished.

Locals alleged that businessman-turned strongman Biswajit Poddar, alias Sona Pappu, has been involved in illegal constructions.

The notice posted outside the construction says that municipal officials came to inspect the place in December, and it was identified as illegal. But even after that, questions have arisen as to why the construction work has not stopped.

Agnimitra Paul said, "We have started the work of identifying illegal constructions. Just as punitive action will be taken against those who have built these structures, the officials and employees of the civic body in charge will not be spared either. How were all these illegal structures built? Didn't the civic body or the previous minister see it? Everyone's role will be investigated."