Kerala Tragedy: What Happened During A Simple Midnight Walk Will Shock You!

A tragic incident was reported from Alappuzha, where a 60-year-old man lost his life after being struck by lightning. The deceased has been identified as Ravi, a resident of Chammanattuthara in Kodamthuruth, Aroor. The sudden and unfortunate event has left the local community in shock.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 10 AM on Sunday. Ravi had stepped out of his house and was walking towards an outdoor toilet to take a bath when lightning struck him unexpectedly. The impact caused him to collapse instantly, leaving nearby residents alarmed.

ALSO READ:Viral Video | Bengaluru Founder Captures Electric Pole Exploding During Indiranagar Downpour (WATCH)

Family members and locals rushed to his aid and quickly arranged to take him to the Thuravoor Taluk Hospital for emergency medical treatment. Despite being attended to by doctors without delay, Ravi could not be revived, and his death was confirmed shortly after arrival.

Authorities have initiated the necessary procedures following the incident. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, after which it will be handed over to the family for last rites.

Such incidents serve as a reminder of the dangers posed by lightning, especially during unpredictable weather conditions. Residents are often advised to remain indoors and avoid open areas during thunderstorms to reduce the risk of such tragic accidents.

ALSO READ:Kerala Tragedy: Two Young Cousins Lose Lives After Drowning in Malappuram Stream