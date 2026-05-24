Delhi: CM Gupta Brings Electricity To 36 Families After 8-Year Wait

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has resolved a long-pending electricity issue affecting several families in Harsh Vihar A-3, bringing relief to residents who had been waiting for power connections since 2018.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO)'s statement, CM Rekha Gupta met members of 36 families during a Jan Sunwai and took immediate cognisance of their grievances regarding delayed electricity connections. The families informed the Chief Minister that they had been awaiting electricity connections for several years. Following their interaction, swift administrative action was initiated and officials were directed to resolve the matter on priority.

"Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta today met members of 36 families from Harsh Vihar A-3 who had waited for electricity connections for years. During Jan Sunwai, the families informed the Chief Minister that they had been awaiting electricity connections since 2018. Immediate directions were issued, and in mission mode, a transformer has been installed and new electricity connections are now being provided, bringing long-awaited relief to the families," the CMO said in a statement.

Delhi's Development and Environmental Initiatives

The development comes amid a series of infrastructure and environmental initiatives announced by the Delhi government under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

Mission Yamuna

CM Gupta on Sunday approved mega projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore under 'Mission Yamuna', aimed at cleaning the Najafgarh Drain, upgrading sewage treatment plants, and improving water management across the capital, according to the CMO.

Anti-Pollution Campaign

Earlier, the Chief Minister, along with Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and MLA Harish Khurana, inspected air purification technologies in Delhi, including filterless air purifiers, EV-mounted anti-smog guns, and pollution control devices deployed at key locations.

"Delhi's battle against pollution continues unabated. This is not just a seasonal effort, but a campaign running 365 days a year for clean air and better public health," CM Gupta said, highlighting systems that treat PM2.5, PM10 and other pollutants and aim to create cleaner air corridors in the city.

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