Sanjay Singh Slams PM Modi On Fuel Crisis, Centre On Gymkhana Club

Sanjay Singh holds PM 'directly responsible' for fuel crisis

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he is "directly responsible" for the fuel crisis in the country. Speaking to reporters in Odisha, Singh also targeted the Centre over its alleged attempt to take over the Gymkhana Club, showing how it is focused on 'grabbing land' and giving it to their friends under the pretext of security.

'Govt focused on grabbing land'

"The government's attempt to occupy the Gymkhana Club shows that their focus is only on grabbing land and providing those expensive lands to their friends under the guise of their security. The government has no policy on how to improve the welfare of the people of the country," he said.

'Biggest crisis is the energy crisis'

Further, the AAP MP emphasised that the biggest crisis at the current time is the shortage of petrol, diesel, and gas. He noted that in the last 10 days, the fuel prices have increased three times.

Criticising the Prime Minister, Singh questioned why India cannot take oil from Iran. "The biggest crisis right now is the energy crisis. At this time, the biggest crisis is the crisis of diesel, petrol, and gas. People are standing in long lines. You have increased the price of diesel and petrol three times within the last week to 10 days. The government is not thinking about how to deal with this. The Prime Minister is not able to gather the courage to take cheap oil from Iran. If China can take oil from Iran, then why can't India?" he asked.

Singh also alleged that if the Prime Minister is "scared" of US economic pressure, India would continue to face challenges in securing affordable energy supplies. "The biggest crisis in the country today is something for which the Prime Minister is directly responsible. He should think about how to deal with it and present a clear policy to the country," he said.

Sourcing from Venezuela 'costlier, difficult'

He added that India's current oil import mix includes supply from Venezuela, which he claimed is "costlier and difficult to refine," arguing that alternative sourcing options could reduce "costs and logistics time."

According to Singh, crude oil shipments from Venezuela take around 56 days to reach India, compared to around 25 days from Russia and around 7 days from Iran, making logistics efficiency a key concern in energy policy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)