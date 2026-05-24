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Knowbe4 Launches A New Family Hub Providing Cyber Safety Training For Children And Adults
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) New resource provides Netflix-style modular content for families and on-the-go users
Dubai, United Arab Emirates– KnowBe4, the global leader in digital workforce security, securing both AI agents and humans, today announced the launch of 'CAPY: Cyber Awareness Program for You' – a new, one-stop, free online hub providing cybersecurity training for the entire family. Recognizing that 1.2 million children have reported having their images manipulated into deepfakes and that 40% have spoken to a stranger online, KnowBe4 has developed its family-focused cybersecurity education. Through a streamlined, Netflix-style interface, CAPY offers family-friendly exploration of key digital safety topics such as phishing and good password hygiene. It makes learning about cybersecurity fun with games and coloring books for younger children. For tweens and teens there is content on cyberbullying, AI safety and sextortion. CAPY also provides content for adults on a wide range of topics from email phishing scams and social media attacks, to mobile device safety and password security, with upcoming modules planned around how to safely engage with AI. Users can learn how cybercriminals could target their personal accounts and what measures they can take to protect their information and their family. “These days, cybersecurity starts at home, and families deserve resources that make safety approachable, practical, and engaging for every age group,” said Lisa Plaggemier, executive director of the National Cybersecurity Alliance.“As online threats become more sophisticated, from phishing to AI-enabled deepfakes and cyberbullying, initiatives like CAPY help give parents, caregivers, and kids the confidence to build safer habits together.” “CAPY is our commitment to making security awareness accessible and appealing for everyone,” said Bryan Palma, Chief Executive Officer at KnowBe4.“By providing freely available content, we are empowering families to come together and learn to help protect themselves against cyber threats. Cyber safety goes beyond the workplace, everyone needs to be equipped with the knowledge to defend themselves against evolving online threats.” When conceptualizing CAPY, KnowBe4 was inspired by the work of Dr Bushra AlBlooshi, Executive Director, Governance and Risk Management at Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC). She says,“Digital resilience begins with people. Creating accessible and engaging cybersecurity awareness resources for citizens is an important investment we can make in our digital future. When individuals better understand online risks, they are more empowered to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.” Soon to be mobile-ready, CAPY provides easy access for on-the-go families and allows users to access actionable information in under two minutes. It features a friendly and vibrant UI and organizes 20 snackable assets into an easily navigable content library. Content is structured into four distinct themed playlists:
Dubai, United Arab Emirates– KnowBe4, the global leader in digital workforce security, securing both AI agents and humans, today announced the launch of 'CAPY: Cyber Awareness Program for You' – a new, one-stop, free online hub providing cybersecurity training for the entire family. Recognizing that 1.2 million children have reported having their images manipulated into deepfakes and that 40% have spoken to a stranger online, KnowBe4 has developed its family-focused cybersecurity education. Through a streamlined, Netflix-style interface, CAPY offers family-friendly exploration of key digital safety topics such as phishing and good password hygiene. It makes learning about cybersecurity fun with games and coloring books for younger children. For tweens and teens there is content on cyberbullying, AI safety and sextortion. CAPY also provides content for adults on a wide range of topics from email phishing scams and social media attacks, to mobile device safety and password security, with upcoming modules planned around how to safely engage with AI. Users can learn how cybercriminals could target their personal accounts and what measures they can take to protect their information and their family. “These days, cybersecurity starts at home, and families deserve resources that make safety approachable, practical, and engaging for every age group,” said Lisa Plaggemier, executive director of the National Cybersecurity Alliance.“As online threats become more sophisticated, from phishing to AI-enabled deepfakes and cyberbullying, initiatives like CAPY help give parents, caregivers, and kids the confidence to build safer habits together.” “CAPY is our commitment to making security awareness accessible and appealing for everyone,” said Bryan Palma, Chief Executive Officer at KnowBe4.“By providing freely available content, we are empowering families to come together and learn to help protect themselves against cyber threats. Cyber safety goes beyond the workplace, everyone needs to be equipped with the knowledge to defend themselves against evolving online threats.” When conceptualizing CAPY, KnowBe4 was inspired by the work of Dr Bushra AlBlooshi, Executive Director, Governance and Risk Management at Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC). She says,“Digital resilience begins with people. Creating accessible and engaging cybersecurity awareness resources for citizens is an important investment we can make in our digital future. When individuals better understand online risks, they are more empowered to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.” Soon to be mobile-ready, CAPY provides easy access for on-the-go families and allows users to access actionable information in under two minutes. It features a friendly and vibrant UI and organizes 20 snackable assets into an easily navigable content library. Content is structured into four distinct themed playlists:
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Golden Circle
Fun for the Family
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