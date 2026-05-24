Dubai Police Announce Remote Inmate Visits During Eid Al Adha

Dubai Police announced the schedule for remote inmate visits during the Eid Al Adha holiday, allowing inmates to connect with their families inside and outside the UAE through video calls.

Brigadier Salah Juma Buassiba, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, confirmed that the remote video communication service for inmates and their families will be available on the first three days of Eid Al Adha.

“The service will operate in two time slots: the first from 8am to 12pm,, and the second from 2pm to 4pm,” he noted.

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In the UAE, Eid Al Adha will start on Wednesday, May 27. It will be preceded by the Day of Arafah on Tuesday, May 26, which is a day off in the country.

Brig. Buassiba said the initiative has continued due to the success of the remote video communication system since its launch, noting that it has helped inmates maintain contact with their families both locally and abroad.

He added that Dubai Police has provided full logistical support for male and female inmates to use the service through electronic devices, in coordination with the General Department of Artificial Intelligence.

Families can book a remote visit by submitting an electronic request through the Dubai Police smart app. Once the request is processed, they receive a text message containing a video call link and the scheduled appointment time, which can also be accessed through the Dubai Police website.

“This allows the inmate to join the call using the electronic devices provided by the police,” Brig. Buassiba said.

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